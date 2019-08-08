7 Airbnbs In Croatia For The Dreamiest Trip You'll Take While Studying Abroad

Here's the situation: You're studying abroad, which means that on most weekends, you're traveling someplace new and exciting in the world. As much as you want to complain about the lack of leg room and the long commute to your destination, you don't, because you know the dreamiest sights and cuisine await. I know this situation well, in addition to the Airbnbs in Croatia you need to stay in when you take a trip to this beautiful country.

Trust me when I say it'll be a weekend you'll never forget. It'll be a trip you'll talk about when you return home and everyone asks you questions like, "What was your favorite country?" and "Is there anywhere you'd go back to?" It's been almost five years since my semester abroad, and I'm still telling people about the afternoon I took a dip in the waterfalls in Krka National Park, the fresh fish on every restaurant's menu, and the natural beauty of the coastal cities like Split and Dubrovnik.

Now, you may already have most of your itinerary figured out for your weekend trip to Croatia. But if you're still looking for a place to stay, I'd recommend these seven Airbnbs that are totally dreamy. Wanderlust, camera, and passport, required.

1. This Modern Apartment Is Made For A Magical Weekend In Split Airbnb First up is this modern home in Split that's cozy and just minutes away from the beach. It has a suspended staircase that leads to the loft where you and your best friend or SO will sleep at night, and a coffee maker in the kitchen for when you need a dose of caffeine after a long travel day. It'll instantly feel like home, and make you want to stay in this city a little bit longer. After all, there's so much to do between exploring the historic center, shopping, and taking a boat to an island. Where do you even begin?

2. This Bright Apartment Has Beautiful #Views Of Dubrovnik Airbnb Speaking from personal experience, I can tell you that there are so many beautiful #views in Croatia. From the waterfalls to the lush mountains and saltwater that's a vibrant shade of teal, you'll be left in awe from the moment you arrive. Staying in this bright apartment in Dubrovnik will help you take it all in and have the very best time. Simply book it for a few nights with your best friends, and get ready to watch sunsets and check out delicious restaurants. Having a homemade breakfast on the balcony will be a must, too.

3. This Sweet Apartment Is In The Heart Of Zagreb Airbnb There are many places in Croatia that you can, and should, go to, and it's possible you won't make it to all of them in a single weekend. That's OK, because then you have a reason to go back with your other friends and family members. In my opinion, I think you should prioritize this sweet apartment in the heart of Zagreb on your bucket list. It's centrally located and will give you prime access to the coolest museums, restaurants, shops, and sights. You may want to spend an afternoon having a picnic in one of the nearby parks, or walking through an open market. Whatever you decide to do, you really can't go wrong.

4. This Gorgeous Apartment Is Perfect For Relaxing In Split Airbnb Your semester abroad will be filled with adventure and excursions, so it's OK if you take a long weekend trip to Croatia and just chill. It'll make you feel like you're one of the locals, and let you soak in all the memories you've made so far. The best place to get into this peaceful state of mind? This gorgeous apartment near Diocletian's Palace in Split. It has a terrace that's begging you to journal and sip some coffee on it, and a patio that's perfect for sunbathing and sharing snacks with your best friends. What more could you ask for?

5. This Magical Home Gives You A Taste Of Paradise In Mlini Airbnb One spot in Croatia that might not be on your radar right now is the village of Mlini. It's a total gem and has everything you're looking for, from gorgeous sandy beaches to towering and green mountains. To see and experience it, book this magical home that's surrounded by olive and almond trees, and just a short drive from Dubrovnik. It'll be your own little slice of paradise in this beautiful country.

6. This Trendy House Has A Rooftop That Looks Over Omiš Airbnb Let's be honest: When you're looking for somewhere to stay on your weekend trips during your semester abroad, places with a rooftop are likely on the top of your list. They typically have some of the best views of the city and Instagram-worthy backdrops for you and your friends. Can I suggest this boutique house in the center of Omiš? It's just a 45-minute long drive away from the airport in Split, and has a hot tub, three king-sized beds, and unreal #views that'll definitely take this weekend getaway to the next level.