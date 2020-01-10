One of the best things about being in a relationship can be having someone with whom you can wear sweatpants, burp, not shower for days, and still be loved. However, there's something to be said for hot-and-heavy passion, too. Although it's totally normal for passion fizzle a bit after the honeymoon stage, for some, that fire only grows over time. I've rounded up the zodiac sign pairings with the most passionate relationships, and for these couples, passion is rarely a passing phase.

There are some zodiac sign pairings that have great sexual chemistry but nothing in common outside the bedroom. Then there are pairings who make totally affable partners but inspire less arousal than most peoples' grandparents. Sure, having a bar trivia night and pizza-eating pal for life is pretty awesome, but IMO, that can also be what besties are for. Of course, a relationship doesn't have to entail toe-curling, headboard-rattling passion in order to be successful. It's also natural for that heat to cool down once you and your SO become more comfortable with each other. But if you're looking for a boo with whom you can create some serious sparks, then maybe you'll be lucky enough to find yourself in one of these steamy zodiac sign pairings.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images Positive, peppy, and always down to go on an adventure, Gemini and Sagittarius make one of the best pairs imaginable. These signs both tend to be adaptable, and because they approach new relationships with an open heart, these two are sure to find a kindred spirit in each other. Because they also have a tendency to live in the moment, a Gemini-Sag pairing will likely be pressure-free, giving both partners the freedom to explore without expectation.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) & Cancer (June 21—July 22) More than any other signs in the zodiac, Taurus and Cancer long to feel comfortable, safe, and secure at all times. When these two get together, they're able to satisfy each other's desires (and will likely spend a whole lot of time in bed together rather than out on the town). These homebodies may seem like a dull couple, but as the gentlest pairing possible, a Taurus-Cancer relationship makes for a tender and amazingly passionate bond.

Aries (March 21—April 19) & Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) When these two fire signs come together, they seriously sizzle. Despite having headstrong personalities, Aries and Leo are incredibly compatible, thanks to their shared confidence and fiery intensity. Sexually, these two make a near-perfect match, but their passion extends outside of the bedroom. An Aries-Leo couple may get into some impressive screaming matches, but at the end of the day, this pairing is filled with devotion, energy, optimism, and a ton of sex.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) & Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Pekic/E+/Getty Images These two air signs make a bit of an unexpected match, but as Gemini and Libra love embracing the unexpected, that works for this pair. Those born under these signs are wonderfully sociable and charismatic individuals, so when they date, they tend to be instantly charmed. Both of these signs also seek near-constant companionship, so the chance of a Gemini and Libra getting sick of each other is slim to none. A Gemini-Libra partnership is anything but boring.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) When you bring together two fearless, inquisitive individuals, things are bound to get pretty wild. No one loves experimentation quite as much as Aquarius and Sagittarius, so it goes without saying that Aquarius-Sag couples tend to have an absolutely bonkers sex life. But these two share more than just carnal attraction. Aquarians and Sags both value their individuality and freedom, and since they'll respect each other's space, their relationship will always feel fresh and exciting.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) & Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Water signs have a reputation for being majorly emotional, and Pisceans and Scorpios certainly bring all the feels into their relationships. You might think a Pisces-Scorpio pairing would just be a messy sob fest, but when these two connect, they form an intimate bond that few other zodiac sign pairings can rival. These endlessly curious signs will always want to learn more about each other, and their connection is sure to only grow more intense and passionate over time.