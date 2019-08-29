When you first hit it off with someone, it can be hard not to think about when you're going to see them again. Whether you parted ways with a sweet hug or ended the night by sleeping over (go, you!), a good first date can feel like winning the lottery. Of course, even after a string of amazing early dates, for whatever reason, the connection isn't always there. If you and your date are one of the six zodiac sign pairings compatible for first dates, but not the long haul, astrology may be to blame.

At any stage of dating, something not working out can be a total bummer. Whether you thought your date was going to be around for a while or you were excited to meet someone who really got your sense of humor, realizing you're better off as friends (or as complete strangers that still follow each other on Twitter) can really sting. Still, as my mother always says, "There's a pot for every lid." And just because something didn't work out with an old crush, doesn't mean new (and better) love isn't on the horizon.

Here are six zodiac pairings that may not last the test of time.

Shutterstock

1. Aries (March 21–April 19) & Aries This fire sign is a trendsetter and party-starter, but just like an old Western, there's only room for one sheriff in town. A pair of Aries can mean passion and super hot sex. Although their first date will be wild, the constant competition may be too much for either of them in the long run.

2. Taurus (April 20–May 20) & Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Taurus the bull rarely strays from tradition. Though hanging out with unconventional and independent Aquarius may initially be fun, these two signs need different things from their relationships. Steady Taurus needs something dependable and unyielding and creative Aquarius wants someone who can go with the flow. The first time they meet for dinner and drinks, they may laugh over these conflicting opinions and preferences. Beyond that, simply trying to make future plans will leave them both exhausted.

3. Gemini (May 21–June 20) & Cancer (June 21–July 22) Empathetic Cancer likes to take their time as they're getting to know someone. The sign of home life and comfort, they want to build something supportive and stable. Though at their best, air sign Gemini is outgoing and adaptable, the twins' tendency to be impulsive (or even a little flaky) may make Cancer feel unstable or unsupported.

4. Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) & Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) The goat and the lion are both intense. Leo loves the limelight and has a penchant for big gestures and a "live in the moment" attitude. After a lavish first date, they may come across as frivolous or irresponsible to ever-so-serious Capricorn. Though they may have fun at first, this pair will likely get bogged down by their differences. Shutterstock

5. Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Though earth sign Virgo and fire sign Sag are both powerful, the way they use their power couldn't be more different. Their first date may be the perfect balance of adventure (Sag) and thoughtfulness (Virgo), but after a while, these signs may start to feel like they're speaking different languages. Sag's need for constant excitement may make planner Virgo feel totally out of whack.