6 Workouts To Do When You're Bored & Cooped Up In The House During A Snow Storm

As of today, Jan. 4, 2018, we are in the midst of a winter storm called a "bomb cyclone" here on the east coast, and that means almost everything is closed, and nearly all of us are stuck inside for the day. While most people enjoy the occasional snow day, the weather can make it impossible to go about your daily routine, and before you know it, you're bored to tears with nothing to do but stare at the clock and scroll through Twitter (again). But worry not, because there are so many workouts you can do when you're bored and itching to do something with all your pent-up energy.

When you spend a whole day indoors, particularly if you're stuck there because of something like snow, it's all too easy to succumb to boredom and feel like you're slowly losing your mind. This can be especially tough for anyone who already struggles with mental health issues like anxiety or depression, which is why it's so important to plan ahead with some positive, feel-good activities you can do when you're stuck inside all day long.

Hey, if nothing else, doing these workouts will be an easy way to kill some time during a long, dragging snow day. Let's face it, you're not actually going to use all that free time to go outside and play in the snow. It's too freaking cold out, and these workouts are the perfect way to warm up.

1 Learn The Moves To A Music Video BeBox on YouTube Go back in time with me for a moment: You and your friends are at your house, after a gruelingly long day of middle school, and you're all trying to learn the dance moves to some terrible, and yet somehow simultaneously amazing NSYNC song. It turns out you guys were on to something, because dancing truly is a wonderful way to work up a sweat and blow off some steam. Not to mention, learning choreography is also good for your brain.

2 Practice Your Handstands Against A Wall SevenGymnasticsGirls on YouTube When you're coming down with a serious case of cabin fever, you might not necessarily want to do a full workout, but you do have that nagging urge to just move a little bit, and get the blood flowing. Why not clear some space and practice some handstands against the wall? Not only are they great for upper body and core strength, they're also amazing for your circulation and breathing.

3 Follow Along With An '80s Aerobics Video vintagecommercial on YouTube One of my first introductions to formal exercise was through my mom's Richard Simmons' Sweatin' to the Oldies VHS tape, and I truly believe it is responsible for my love of dance, exercise classes, and the song "On Broadway." Simmons knows what's up you guys, because not only are aerobics both challenging and fun, they also provide so many positive cardiovascular and mental health benefits. Prepare to fall down a rabbit hole on YouTube made of bad hair and great music.

4 Find A Streaming Service You Like Nianna Bray on YouTube From Physique 57 to YogaGlo, there are tons of online exercise platforms that offer awesome and challenging classes that you can do from your bedroom. It's a great way to get a workout in at your own pace, and you can't beat the variety.

5 Do A Quick Burst Workout Lifehack on YouTube Sometimes, when I want to do a home workout, but I sort of kind of don't actually want to work out at all, I tell myself to take just a few minutes for a few different, repetitive exercises. For example, maybe I'll do 20 quick burpees, or sometimes, I'll put on a song and continuously do some squats for the whole three or four minutes. By the end, I always manage to break a good sweat, and my heart rate is always up. My roommate swears by the above seven-minute workout as a quick way to get a really intense workout in, in a really short amount of time.