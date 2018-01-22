6 Unique Ways To Celebrate Your Dog's Birthday With A Paw-Ty They Won't Forget

Another year means another birthday is just around the corner. No party poopers allowed, because who would want to say no to the cake, the decor, and all of the lovely humans there to celebrate you? Just as much as you love having your own birthday bash, you're even more excited to celebrate your fur baby's birthday. Your pup is your four-legged BFF, and quite honestly, they deserve to celebrate their special day to the max. There are some truly unique ways to celebrate your dog's birthday to show your fur baby how much you love them.

Our lives wouldn't be complete without our furry friends around, so you definitely want to go all out when planning their birthday party. Not to knock a dog park birthday party or anything, because that sounds super fun, but you most likely want to go someplace other than your normal hangout spot. That's why these six dog birthday party ideas are perfect inspo for when you're getting into party planning mode. Take each one of these ideas, and cater it to what you know your dog will enjoy. No matter what you decide to do, we hope your pup has a paw-sitively paw-some birthday paw-ty!

1 A Weekend Trip To A Bed And Breakfast Sometimes, a weekend getaway is all you need for a fun birthday extravaganza. There are bed and breakfasts that allow you to bring your pup along for a weekend for just you two. Find somewhere in the mountains where you will spend your days going on hikes together, or a beach vacay where you'll spend your days on the sand throwing frisbees around. Airbnb has a filter to find homes that allow pets, and Loews hotels allow your pup to come along for the trip, too. They even offer gourmet room service just for your dog.

2 Have A Baking Party That's Worth Barking Over Sure, one birthday cake for you dog is a sweet idea, but just imagine how excited your pup will be when he sees multiple birthday cakes just for him. Invite some of your dog's best friends over for the ultimate baking party. Get creative with decorating and follow some dog-friendly baking tutorials on YouTube.

3 Host A Doggy Olympics If your dog loves playing outside and being active, host a special dog Olympics in his or her name. Set up a specialty obstacle course just for the four-legged party guests in the backyard or at a local park. Your dog's friends will love to partake in the games, and your medals for the winners can be made out of dog treats.

4 Pamper Your Pup With A DIY Spa Day Your dog is a princess, and she deserves to be treated like one. A spa day is the perfect birthday party for the diva pup who loves to be pampered. Host a "Treat Yourself"-themed birthday with dog manicures, massages, and even a relaxing kiddie pool with some toys.

5 Host A Star-Studded Dog-Themed Movie Night If your dog loves to snuggle up and watch movies with you, throwing a movie-watching birthday party is the right idea. Have a star-studded red carpet before the main event, inviting everyone to dress up their pup as their favorite movie character. The movies can all have a dog theme to them, or play something you know your pup will enjoy. If you have space outside, an outdoor movie with a projector and blankets can be a cozy, fun idea as well. Serve some dog-safe Pupcorn instead of popcorn as your pooch's movie-watching treat.