22 Instagram Caption For Dog's Birthday That Are Pawsitively Adorable

Dogs are creatures who deserve the whole world. They are so sweet, loyal, love you unconditionally, and are pure, good souls. They can make any sour mood turn into a good one with just one lick of their tongue, and make your life just a little more joyful (or a lot, depending on if they ate your shoe or not that day). So, when it comes around to celebrating the day they were born (or the day you adopted them), they need all the love and attention in the world. Obviously, putting a cute as hell pic of them on your social media feed along with special Instagram captions for dog's birthday is a must.

You don't need to go out and throw a puppy party for your canine, but you definitely can. Call up their closest doggo friends, gather at a park, and have many treats on hand. Or, if you want to just keep it between you two at your place, treats still need to be present, but grab a party hat and some of your favorite dog movies (definitely no Old Yeller, but maybe some Air Bud or Homeward Bound). Snap some lovable pictures of your fluffy friend and gain some easy likes because of their adorable face.

1. "We should all measure our age in dog years — there are way more birthdays!" — Unknown

2. "The best therapist has fur and four legs." — Unknown

3. "I plan to wish you a Happy Birthday every time I see you today, because you will probably forget that you just saw me." — Unknown

4. "You can say any foolish thing to a dog, and the dog will give you a look that says, ‘Wow, you’re right! I never would’ve thought of that!" — Dave Barry

5. "Happy Birthday to my best friend who loves me more than he/she loves himself/herself." — Unknown

6. "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." — Roger Caras

7. "They say that the world needs more wagging and less barking, but you can do both for your birthday." — Unknown

8. "Wag your tail if you are having a happy birthday. I thought so." — Unknown

9. "I don't speak dog language but please accept this Woof WooF as meaning Happy Birthday." — Unknown

10. "Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail." — Kinky Friedman

11. "My dog is my heart." — Unknown

12. "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." — Anatole France

13. "Cake for me and treats for you. Your birthday is going to be fun! Happy Birthday." — Unknown

14. "You know, a dog can snap you out of any kind of bad mood that you're in faster than you can think of." — Jill Abramson

15. "My sunshine doesn't come from the skies. It comes from the love that's in my dogs eyes." — Unknown

16. "It's not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts." — J.M. Laurence

17. "My job is to keep water in your dish. Your job is to be happy on your birthday." — Unknown

18. "No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you feel rich." — Louis Sabin

19. "Bliss is the result of a silent conversation between me and my dog." — Unknown

20. "If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am." — Charles Yu

21. "Before you, I had fewer reasons to be happy (and the house smelled better!) but happy birthday anyway." — Unknown

22. "Who gives you treats even when it isn't your birthday. That's right, I do. Yes I do." — Unknown