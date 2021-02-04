Adopting a puppy and welcoming them into your home is a truly loving experience. Once your sweet fur baby gets acclimated to their cozy surroundings, you’ll likely want to take some pics. After all, they are the newest member of your family, and you need to Instagram a picture as the proudest paw-rent ever. When you’re done snapping away, here are some Instagram captions for adopting your puppy that are absolutely fetch.

These captions will pair perfectly with the initial photo you post of your super playful, fluffy roommate. Whether you take it while they’re rolling around in their plush bed or playing with their new toys, post your puppy announcement with a great caption like, "Adopted the sweetest puppy of all time," or, "You are so loved, little fluff." No matter what moments you capture, you'll be looking back on them for years to come. That's why it's so important to pair your adoption announcement picture with a paw-fect caption.

Choosing IG captions that are adorable and witty will be so much fun after taking your new pup for walks and training them to sit for delicious treats. So, feel free to grab any of these captions for adopting your puppy before posting and introducing your best furry friend to the world.

F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

1. "Everyone, meet my new puppy!"

2. "New puppy just dropped."

3. "Can't text. Taking care of my new puppy."

4. "Adopted the sweetest puppy of all time."

5. "My new puppy is totally fetch."

6. "Feeling lucky to have rescued this sweet pup."

7. "So, I adopted a puppy..."

8. "It's a real treat having my new puppy around."

9. "You're even more paw-some than I ever dreamed of."

10. "There's no sleep for the new and excited puppy owner."

11. "I'm officially a dog parent."

12. "We're going to be together fur-ever."

fotografixx/E+/Getty Images

13. "If you see something in my lap during the Zoom meeting, it's probably my new puppy."

14. "We've only spent an hour together, and I already have weird nicknames for my puppy."

15. "So. Much. Fluff."

16. "It's been a golden day with this one."

17. "I woof you more than you'll ever know."

18. "I'm in love."

19. "Life is ruff whenever I'm not with my new puppy."

20. "Brag pictures. Not sorry."

21. "To be honest, this pup is bad to the bone."

22. "You are so loved, little fluff."

23. "Let the cuteness overload commence."

24. "Happy adoption day!"