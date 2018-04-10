The last sign may be subtle, but it should ring all of your alarm bells that there's a serious problem in the relationship. As Dorell points out, when "you have stopped doing the things that make you happy just for you (taking that dance class, reading for pleasure, etc)," and "they get put on the back burner,” you may be in an unhealthy place in your relationship. It’s probably time to take a step back and revaluate what this partnership is really bringing into your life — and what you're giving up.

In a healthy relationship, there is going to be some compromise. However, as Silva explains, it’s about "striking a balance where both partners are happy." She warns that if you have begun "acquiescing to your partner’s needs most of the time" or "defining what you want based on someone else in order to please them, you may be replacing your life’s desires in the long run. When you thought of your life desires, lifestyle requirements, and dreams it was the result of two people co-creating those outcomes."

Ultimately, a healthy relationship is about balance and compromise for both parties — both things that are the opposite of obsession and, when they're lacking, can actually create obsession. So, if you're still unsure if what you're feeling is normal or something to be worried about, Dorell offers one last bit of advice.

"The best gauge is joy," she says. "How joyful do you feel? If it's the honeymoon phase, your hormones are flying high but you also can function in a positive way when you are alone. When you're obsessed, you base everything you are doing on that other person's perception of you versus leading your life and enjoying the high of being together when you are."

