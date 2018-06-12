Have you ever been caught cheating? Your blood pressure drops, your heart pounds, and you start to sweat. Your mind, in fight-or-flight mode, goes into overdrive as you try and come up with the best possible story you can tell as quickly and convincingly as possible. Or, ahem, so I've heard. Anyway, some of those stories are diabolically clever enough that you don't end up getting caught slipping, but most are pretty weak and so, they fail. So, when people reveal how they tried to hide their infidelity on Reddit, you know it's going to be juicy — and shady AF.

There are whole subreddits dedicated to how to cheat and get away with it, but as proud as folks are of their cheating skills, they are less likely to brag about the things they did to try and get out of trouble when all those tactics failed. That's usually when it's time to employ some drastic measures. Since the tactic of, you know, not cheating in the first place is clearly not an option, here's what some folks on Reddit said they did when they almost (or actually did) get caught cheating, and how they plan to avoid getting busted in the future.

They pulled a disappearing act. Giphy I hid under the covers with one girl while another pounded on my window. Made up a story about a psycho ex. — u/Thebigstill Ghosted the girl I cheated on because I didn't want her to find out and break up with me. Basically "you can't fire me, I quit!" — u/RealFoxD

Honesty was her best alibi. Giphy I told him everything I did to AP. Every tiny sordid detail. I also told him everything AP did to me. He burst out laughing & said "You wish!". That was the end of the discussion. I tell him every time I go out to see AP & he just laughs & tells me to say hi to (insert bff name here). — u/Neitherwifenorhoe

They covered their digital tracks. Giphy My friend cancelled his Verizon account so that his girlfriend couldn't go online and see his text/call history. I know this because I had a line on his account. — u/e_double My buddy doesn't have any social media, so his gf is always in the dark about where he is and who he's hanging out with. Don't tell anyone but your closest friends, preferably one who doesn't post on reddit like me. — u/bottomlessgarbagecan