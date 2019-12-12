The holidays are all you can think about right now. With Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" constantly stuck in your head and pretty lights and decor everywhere, you're in the festive mood. You're probably even looking at date night through a holly and jolly lens. Your typical Friday night plans with bae this time of year may involve watching your favorite holiday films at home, but why not live out those movies instead? Draw inspiration from the classics and you'll see there are a lot of holiday movie-inspired date ideas to choose from.

Instead of watching Buddy the Elf and Jovie run around NYC looking at all the Christmas trees, you and your partner can go on a scavenger hunt to find the biggest tree in your town or city. If your go-to movie is The Holiday, maybe that means you and bae should go on your very own romantic getaway and stay in an English cottage.

These date ideas have been right in front of you all along, and now it's time for you to star in your very own movie instead of watching one on TV. (But don't forget to also throw in a few holiday movie nights as well, because there's only so little time and so many movies to watch.)

1. Book An English Cottage Or Cool Apartment In LA To Channel 'The Holiday' Sony Pictures Entertainment Just like Amanda and Iris from The Holiday, maybe it's your time to get away for a bit. You can rent a cute cottage like Amanda, or take a cue from Iris and stay in a cool space in LA. Explore the sites and enjoy either the snowy weather or sunny California vibes. Either way, your getaway will be all about you and your partner having a cozy, fun time together.

2. Share Dessert At Serendipity 3 To Channel 'Serendipity' Serendipity has a perfect date night setup in the beginning of the film. According to IMDB, when Johnathan and Sara first meet, they're shopping at Bloomingdale's. Then, they enjoy something sweet at Serendipity 3. For the ultimate date night, you and bae can do exactly that. Go Christmas shopping, grab some dessert, and then, hold each other's hands while you go ice skating.

3. Exchange Your Fave Books At A Café To Channel 'You've Got Mail' If you and bae love to read, a cute Christmas gift idea could be sharing your favorite books with each other. It'll be like you're Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox talking about Pride and Prejudice. Meet up at a cute café like Cafe Lalo in New York City to do the exchange. You can even add the red rose inside the book for a sweet nod to You've Got Mail.

4. Check Out The Christmas Decor In NYC To Channel 'Elf' New Line Cinema When Buddy the Elf takes Jovie on their first date, he shows her the Christmas decor he likes in NYC. She does him one better, and shows him the tree in Rockefeller Center. If you and bae haven't checked out the best Christmas decor in your town, you might want to take a drive or stroll to see it all. You may even want to head into NYC for a very Elf-inspired date. Don't forget to snap some selfies with the lights and trees in the background.

5. Create Your Own Hot Cocoa Recipe To Channel 'The Santa Clause' It took Judy the elf in The Santa Clause "1,200 years" to get her hot cocoa recipe just right. She likes it "not too hot. Extra chocolate. Shaken, not stirred." For a cute date night at home, you and your SO can try to come up with your very own hot cocoa recipe. Mix up all your favorite extras like marshmallows and cinnamon to find a delicious treat you love.