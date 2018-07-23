6 Excuses You Make In Your 20s, That You Really Shouldn't

Excuse me, but I have a question: What's keeping you from living your best life? Sure, you're waiting around for all the stars to align, or for the planets to come out of retrograde. You may even say that you're going to start checking things off your bucket list "when you're older." But, wouldn't you rather be happy — well, now? That's right, you have all the energy in you to create the life you're looking for. You just have to ditch the same old excuses you make in your 20s. At this point, they're only holding you back.

I know it's easier said than done. Especially when everyone around you is making similar excuses in their own lives, it can be hard to break out of that usual routine. It's difficult to put aside those worries that are so engrained in your mind, and challenge yourself to live a different life. But, did I mention that you're simply existing right now? Yes, every time you make an excuse, you settle a little bit more and accept a norm. Lucky for you, that doesn't have to be the case. The key is to take these six lines and leave them behind. You don't need them to live your best life.

"I Don't Have Time." Giphy Right now, you're looking at your planner and wondering when you'll ever have the time to live the life you've always wanted. You have work during the week, and then somehow every single weekend has been filled up with brunch plans and coffee dates. Even if you wanted to take a trip, when would you go? Truth is, you have more time than you think. You just tend to waste a lot of it. Learn to say no to plans that you really don't want to be a part of, and put yourself first. Even disconnecting from social media for a bit will help you make the most of your minutes.

"I Don't Have Anything To Wear." Giphy Open up your closet and take a second look. Sure, you may be sick of your usual outfits. But, do you have an accessory you can thrown on that will change it up a bit? Maybe you can even raid your roommate's wardrobe for something cute on a Saturday night. Your options are endless. Odds are, you always have something to wear. You just use this excuse when you're lazy or feeling a little stressed. It's understandable, but take a deep breath. Then open up your drawers with a clearer mind and put on a look that you love. You'll own it either way.

"I Don't Want To Do It Alone." Giphy In your 20s, you're still learning that there's a lot of beauty in being alone. At first, it may feel unnatural and maybe a bit lonely. But, you get to a point where you're comfortable, and can stop making the excuse that you need some company to get anything done. Now more than ever before, your friends and family are busy and not going to be on the same schedule. So, you should book trip by yourself, and maybe even take little adventures around town. (Personally, I love going to the coffee shop and watching the crowds go by.) Life is less boring when you're not waiting around for other people in order to live.

"I Don't Have The Funds." Giphy You may have just landed your first job, or are trying to build a budget for the first time. There's a lot to consider, and saving money becomes crucial, especially when you're hoping to find your own place. But, don't use the excuse that you don't have funds to keep yourself from living your best life. Yes, you might not be able to splurge all the time, or may need to stay in on a few Saturday nights so that you can pay the rent. But, take time to figure out where your money is coming from and where it's going, so that you can do the things you want. You may find that skipping out on coffee runs is just enough to book a trip a few months down the road.

"I'm Too Tired." Giphy Being tired is probably my favorite excuse in the book. I'll take naps on the reg, and still try and use this line to get out of a Saturday night. Truth is, I'm just being lazy. So, later on, when the FOMO is very real, I have nobody to blame but myself. During these times, I encourage you to catch yourself in the act. If your schedule has been wild, and you really need a night off, then no sweat. But, if you think your blankets just got the best you, then please rally. There's a whole world out there to see, and memories to be made. Go to bed earlier, and find some energy to live your best life.