We all love a good transformation story — hence why, ever since seeing Cinderella, you’ve been borderline obsessed with the rags-to-riches fairytale. In fact, you love the Disney classic so much that you’re fantasizing about making it your wedding theme. And why wouldn’t you? Cinderella is chock-full of inspiration, from the glass slipper to the breathtaking blue dress. Fortunately, there is no shortage of Disney wedding ideas inspired by Cinderella.

And there are so many different wonderful, whimsical adaptations to draw inspiration from as well, from the original Disney animated film to the Rodgers & Hammerstein Broadway musical and the 2015 live-action fantasy flick. (Personally, I’m partial to the baller 1997 version starring Brandi, Whitney Houston, and Whoopi Goldberg. If you haven’t seen it — run, don’t walk. It was lit, y’all.) There’s even another remake on the way starring none other than Camila Cabello. Regardless of which rendition you choose to emulate, however, your wedding is bound to be magical — no fairy godmother needed.

There are many different approaches you can take to planning a Cinderella wedding. You may opt to take a direct approach, incorporating elements from the classic fairytale into everything from your invitations to the music at the reception. Or, you may choose to include subtle nods to the film via the decor. Either way, here are some ideas for channeling your own Cinderella.

Invitations Fit For A Princess Giphy Give your guests a hint about your wedding theme by incorporating it into your save-the-dates or invitations. For example, you might have invites made in the shape of Cinderella’s slipper, or add a sketch of a pumpkin carriage to the design. If you really want to amp up the theme even further, you could format the text to mimic a fairytale: “Once upon a time, [bride’s name] met her prince charming, [groom’s name]. Join them to celebrate their happily ever after on [date].”

A Disney-Worthy Dessert Giphy There are so many drop-dead gorg (and delicious) ways to integrate the Cinderella theme into your wedding cake as well. A glass slipper or pumpkin carriage provides the perfect cake topper. If you’re going for an elegant look, you could also do a tiered cake with ice blue and white frosting. Add a castle cake topper to infuse a little fairytale charm. And if you’d rather go a more literal route, you could include a figurine of Cinderella and her Prince Charming on the top tier.

Something Blue Giphy Given that it’s a tradition for the bride to wear something blue on her wedding day, and Cinderella is known for her regal blue ball gown, it only makes sense to take a fashion cue from the fairytale. Naturally, you could rock an ice blue gown as you say your “I do’s,” but if you’re not into that idea, there are so many other fabulous options. Of course, you could take a cue from Zendaya at the 2019 Met Ball and wear a dress with a light-up bodice, but needless to say, that might be challenging to find. Consider having your bridesmaids wear blue dresses, or carrying blue bouquets (hydrangeas are a stunning option). You could also integrate blue accessories via a garter, a satin sash, or some jewelry. Conveniently, lucite shoes have been super trendy in recent years, so you might even slip on some see-through heels, which give a nod to Cinderella’s iconic slippers.

Storybook Centerpieces Giphy Keep the theme alive at your reception tables with Cinderella-inspired touches, like blue candles, or glittery white painted pumpkins (which are especially fitting for a fall wedding). You could also leave a little souvenir for attendees at their place settings, like a slipper-shaped white chocolate, or a magic wand-shaped bottle opener. That way, they’ll have a keepsake to remember your magical wedding by.

The Dance Of Your Dreams Giphy For your first dance as a married couple, why not choose a song from Cinderella? “So This Is Love” from the original Disney film is bound to set a romantic tone, but “Ten Minutes Ago” from the Broadway musical is equally swoon-worthy. If you close your eyes while you circle the dance floor, you might just think you’ve actually been transported into your favorite fairytale.