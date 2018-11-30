Christmastime is finally here, which means you should be streaming your go-to holiday playlist. Some people prefer to stick to the classics like "White Christmas" and "Jingle Bells," but I love working the best '90s Christmas songs into my playlist, too. I'm talking *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. Let's just say, they know how to sleigh the spirit of the season.

I don't know how I could rock around the Christmas tree while I'm decorating without Hanson's holiday hits streaming in the background. And let's be honest: going Christmas shopping would be way less fun without belting out the Spice Girls in the car. These Christmas songs are staples that should definitely go on your playlist ASAP, if you don't already have them on there.

The holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones and looking back on memories, so the nostalgia is all too real. Listening to *NSYNC's entire Christmas album every year just makes me want to dance around my bedroom like I'm a teen again. Also, I dare you to not sing along to every word of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." It's impossible, so dance it out, and have a Merry nostalgia-filled Christmas.

1 "All I Want For Christmas Is You" By Mariah Carey MariahCareyVEVO on YouTube There's a reason this song makes it onto The Billboard Hot 100 every holiday season. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the greatest holiday jam, am I right? There's no denying that Mariah Carey sleighed it with this one, and we're forever #blessed to have this song to dance and sing along to as loud as possible.

2 "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" By *NSYNC NSYNCVEVO on YouTube It wouldn't be a legit '90s list without *NSYNC. A Christmas miracle would be a reunion tour. Until then, I'll keep playing this song over and over again. I even have an *NSYNC Christmas button that says "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays," because I love this song so much.

3 "What Christmas Means To Me" By Hanson lobsterinc on YouTube My first concert was Hanson, and my first celebrity crush was Zac, so you know I had their Christmas album, Snowed In, playing all the time when I was a kid. I still listen to their version of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" while I'm decorating mine every year. It's a tradition. Though, the greatest Hanson Christmas song of all time is "What Christmas Means To Me."

4 "Christmas Time" By Backstreet Boys BSBarchive on YouTube If I'm thankful for one thing this year, it's that the Backstreet Boys are still coming out with the most epic jams for me to dance to. I'm actually hoping to see some tickets to their tour underneath my Christmas tree, so of course, I have to include their "Christmas Time" song on this list. This is everything you want in a '90s boy band hit, so give it a listen ASAP.

5 "Christmas Wrapping" By Spice Girls daaselva on YouTube If you want to have the ultimate holiday playlist, then you need to add this song into the mix. The Spice Girls' cover of "Christmas Wrapping" is the perfect hit for when you're hanging with your besties wrapping Christmas presents and sipping hot cocoa.