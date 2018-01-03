6 Benefits Of Having A Dog That'll Change Your Life Forever

There are many important reason why dogs are known as man's best friend. The minute you welcome a puppy into your life, you are changed for the better. Even if you don't have a fur baby of your own, you can totally relate to having your entire day made when you see an adorable pooch walking down the street. They are fluffy and incredibly cute at all times, but those aren't their only positive characteristics. There are actually a ton of benefits of having a dog that'll ensure you're living your best life.

A pooch will deliver constant companionship, but there are a few health benefits of having a dog as well. I wish I knew these benefits of having a puppy back when I was a kid. It would have totally helped with my argument to my parents on why we should get a family dog. In fact, I believe it should be mandatory that all families should have a puppy.

Dogs are miracle workers. If you just so happen to have a furry friend at home, make sure you give them an extra treat today, because they certainly deserve it. Thank them for all of these reasons why your life is honestly spectacular, because of them.

1 They Relieve Stress Giphy From work to your relationships, life can be stressful AF at times. Unfortunately, we can't all afford regular trips to the spa to relieve that tension that's building up. Luckily, it's been scientifically proven that dogs help decrease stress in humans. Just playing with your pup can help increase oxytocin in your body, and it'll certainly put an instant smile on your face.

2 They Provide You With A Sense Of Responsibility Giphy Sometimes, we need that extra kick of responsibility to get on track. Having a baby can definitely help with that, but some of us aren't ready to be parents just yet, so instead, you can be a pawrent. Getting a dog will help you get your life together, because now you have an adorable pup who's looking to you to take care of them. This creates a daily routine that'll help you get organized.

3 They Keep You Active Kelli Kim/Stocksy Unlike cats who just sleep and lounge around the house all day, dogs need to be taken out for walks. If you're looking for that boost of motivation to work out everyday, your dog can be the best trainer you could have asked for. With a dog, you'll be taking daily outdoor walks and hikes, and you know exercise gives you endorphins which make you happy. Everyone wins here.

4 They Help You When You're Sick Rob and Julia Campbell/Stocksy Dogs have a few abilities that help them sense when you are sick. According to Wisconsin Pet Care, pups can actually smell when your "body chemistry" is altered. In addition, they are amazing at picking up on when you're in a great mood. Essentially, they're hyper aware of your behavior at all times, so they can tell when something seems a bit off. When you're feeling under the weather, your furry friend knows it's prime time to give you a few extra snuggles to make you feel better.

5 You'll Always Be Entertained Giphy When you have a dog at home, you'll always be entertained. They can be your best friend to watch movies with, or playing a game of fetch can be fun for the both of you. Sometimes, just watching your dog behave silly and mischievous at home is entertainment enough. You will never be bored when your pup's around.