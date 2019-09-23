Your heart is filled with a whole lot of wanderlust and your bucket list is forever growing. You may have recently spent a few nights in a bubble tent underneath the stars, or in the cutest beach cottage steps away from the surf and sand. You're always looking for artsy and cool accommodations, so you might want to consider renting one of these airstreams on Airbnb.

Whenever my friends and I are planning a trip, Airbnb is where we look first. There's an endless supply of awesome places you can stay, from treehouses in the forest to yurts in the desert. Though, out of all the interesting hideaways you may scope out, I've always thought a vintage airstream takes the win. With the retro feel, it just screams Instagram-worthy.

This summer, I rented an Airbnb in Joshua Tree that just so happened to have an airstream parked out front. Even though we didn't technically stay inside the airstream, I was able to fulfill my Instagram dreams of taking pictures in front of it. Next up on my list is to actually spend the night in one.

If you and bae are looking for a romantic weekend escape, you might want to consider renting an airstream. Check out the below options that are available on Airbnb.

1. This Hollywood Hills Airstream Has The Most Gorgeous Views Airbnb If you rent this airstream in Hollywood Hills, the views are guaranteed to make you swoon. You can walk out of your airstream every morning with your cup of coffee in hand, kick back on your private deck, and snap artsy pics of the bustling city below. According to the Airbnb listing, you can see the Hollywood Sign, Downtown LA, and canyons from the airstream.

2. Glamp In Style In This Boho-Chic Airstream Airbnb According to this Airbnb listing, the hosts will actually deliver this beautiful airstream named "Lucille" to you. All you need to do is book a campsite close to the 32459 zip code (which includes Santa Rosa Beach, Miramar, Freeport, or PC Beach). I can assure you Santa Rosa Beach is a gorgeous place to visit. You can spend the day at the beach and make a pit stop at my favorite coffee place, Bad Ass Coffee in Destin. (Though, you won't want to spend too much time away from your boho-chic home away from home.)

3. You'll Want S'more Time To Spend With This Airstream In Joshua Tree Airbnb This airstream in Joshua Tree is big enough for four guests, so you could turn your getaway with bae into a couples' retreat. The only thing you have to remember is to bring is the s'mores supplies. There's a fire pit outside that's totally perfect for having a chill bonfire night underneath the stars. Get those marshmallows roasting.

4. This Airstream Was Made For The 'Gram Airbnb If you're looking for a five-star treatment during your airstream vacay, you'll want to check out this incredible vintage Airstream in Mill Valley, California. Not only is the retro red kitchen something you'll want to snap pics of, but the bathroom with map wallpaper is a wanderluster's dream come true. Every room and the entire backyard should be the backdrop to your next Insta photo shoot.

5. You'll Want To Kick Back In This Secluded Airstream Airbnb This airstream is Stanardsville, Virginia is located on a farm. You can have the relaxing weekend trip of your dreams, complete with chilling in a private hot tub, getting the fire pit going, and grilling up something delicious for dinner. There's also a shared saltwater pool and nature trail for you to enjoy on the property.