52 Group Chat Names For Bachelorette Parties & Showing Off Your Pride For The Bride
The day your best friend got engaged feels like it was, well, yesterday. You remember the details so clearly, and would be lying if you said you don't replay them in your head. Here's how everything may have gone down: It was a typical Saturday afternoon, and you were relaxing on your couch. You were scrolling through Instagram, and double-tapping selfies and travel pics. Suddenly, you received a handful of text messages from your main squeeze, all in capital letters and covered in emojis. Her significant other put a ring on her finger, and you couldn't have been more excited for her. You typed back, "Oh my god, I'm SO HAPPY FOR YOU," and began thinking about group chat names for bachelorette parties.
Now, let's fast-forward to this weekend. You're finishing up your prep for the bachelorette party, and making sure the confetti, champagne, and coolers filled with snacks are in place. You're putting in calls to the hotel to confirm your reservation, and to the other bridesmaids to make sure their suitcases are packed and ready to go. There are custom-designed shirts that say "Bride Crew," laying on your bed, and plane tickets sitting on top of your carry-on bag.
In just a few hours, the entire wedding crew will be going to Nashville, Charleston, or Las Vegas for a few nights, and you're so ready to dance until the crack of dawn. You're ready to toast to your best friend over and over again, and get nostalgic over the days when you ran around your houses with pillow cases on your heads and pretended you were getting married.
All of those dreams are coming true, and you know that this weekend is going to include some happy tears. I'll provide the tissues for those heartfelt moments, and some group chat names for the bachelorette party that'll show off your pride for the bride.
1. Meant To Be
2. A Love Like No Other
3. The Bride And Her Baes
4. Better Together
5. Love You Brunches
6. All The Wedding Vibes
7. Foodie Crew
8. She Said Yes
9. Bachelorette Mode
10. Golden Hour Girls
11. The Bridal Bunch
12. We're On Cloud Wine
13. Wanderlust And Bridal Dust
14. Peachy Queens
15. Time To Party
16. You Stole A Pizza My Heart
17. Ladies Who Are In Love
18. XOXO
19. My Support Bras
20. One In A Melon
21. A Whole Latte Love
22. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You
23. Shake Your Palm Palms
24. Aloha Beaches
25. Lime Yours
26. Eat, Drink, And Get Married
27. My Heart Is Yours
28. Taking The Wedding Cake
29. Sip, Sip, Hooray
30. My Main Squeezes
31. Heart Eyes For The Bride
32. Girls Just Want To Have Sun
33. Walking On The Bride Side
34. Just Our Types
35. My Favorite Human Beans
36. Here Comes The Bride
37. Where My Peaches At
38. Mermaid To Be Friends
39. Show Your Bride Pride
40. Kiss Away The Miss
41. You Guac My World
42. Cue The Confetti
43. Cheers My Dears
44. Put On Your Party Pants
45. Slay All Day
46. Bring On The Night
47. It's Almost Happening
48. Be Ready In A Prosecco
49. Babes Since Birth
50. Follow The Disco Ball
51. It's Bride Time
52. Bachelorette Weekend
Let's be honest: The wedding crew doesn't just want a group chat, it needs one. How else will you be able to find each other at brunch, at the pool, or at the trendy bars you plan on going to? How else will you share the endless pictures you're going to take, and remember the once-in-a-lifetime memories you make?
Most importantly, how else will you show off the immense amount of pride you have for the bride? It beats me. So collect everyone's phone number and make a huge group message, like, right now. Top it off with one of these group chat names that will be perfect for your fun-filled weekend.