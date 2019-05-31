52 Group Chat Names For Bachelorette Parties & Showing Off Your Pride For The Bride

The day your best friend got engaged feels like it was, well, yesterday. You remember the details so clearly, and would be lying if you said you don't replay them in your head. Here's how everything may have gone down: It was a typical Saturday afternoon, and you were relaxing on your couch. You were scrolling through Instagram, and double-tapping selfies and travel pics. Suddenly, you received a handful of text messages from your main squeeze, all in capital letters and covered in emojis. Her significant other put a ring on her finger, and you couldn't have been more excited for her. You typed back, "Oh my god, I'm SO HAPPY FOR YOU," and began thinking about group chat names for bachelorette parties.

Now, let's fast-forward to this weekend. You're finishing up your prep for the bachelorette party, and making sure the confetti, champagne, and coolers filled with snacks are in place. You're putting in calls to the hotel to confirm your reservation, and to the other bridesmaids to make sure their suitcases are packed and ready to go. There are custom-designed shirts that say "Bride Crew," laying on your bed, and plane tickets sitting on top of your carry-on bag.

In just a few hours, the entire wedding crew will be going to Nashville, Charleston, or Las Vegas for a few nights, and you're so ready to dance until the crack of dawn. You're ready to toast to your best friend over and over again, and get nostalgic over the days when you ran around your houses with pillow cases on your heads and pretended you were getting married.

All of those dreams are coming true, and you know that this weekend is going to include some happy tears. I'll provide the tissues for those heartfelt moments, and some group chat names for the bachelorette party that'll show off your pride for the bride.

1. Meant To Be

2. A Love Like No Other

3. The Bride And Her Baes

4. Better Together

5. Love You Brunches

6. All The Wedding Vibes

7. Foodie Crew

8. She Said Yes

9. Bachelorette Mode

10. Golden Hour Girls

11. The Bridal Bunch

12. We're On Cloud Wine

13. Wanderlust And Bridal Dust

14. Peachy Queens

15. Time To Party

16. You Stole A Pizza My Heart

17. Ladies Who Are In Love

18. XOXO

19. My Support Bras

20. One In A Melon

21. A Whole Latte Love

22. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You

23. Shake Your Palm Palms

24. Aloha Beaches

25. Lime Yours

26. Eat, Drink, And Get Married

27. My Heart Is Yours

28. Taking The Wedding Cake

29. Sip, Sip, Hooray

30. My Main Squeezes

31. Heart Eyes For The Bride

32. Girls Just Want To Have Sun

33. Walking On The Bride Side

34. Just Our Types

35. My Favorite Human Beans

36. Here Comes The Bride

37. Where My Peaches At

38. Mermaid To Be Friends

39. Show Your Bride Pride

40. Kiss Away The Miss

41. You Guac My World

42. Cue The Confetti

43. Cheers My Dears

44. Put On Your Party Pants

45. Slay All Day

46. Bring On The Night

47. It's Almost Happening

48. Be Ready In A Prosecco

49. Babes Since Birth

50. Follow The Disco Ball

51. It's Bride Time

52. Bachelorette Weekend

Let's be honest: The wedding crew doesn't just want a group chat, it needs one. How else will you be able to find each other at brunch, at the pool, or at the trendy bars you plan on going to? How else will you share the endless pictures you're going to take, and remember the once-in-a-lifetime memories you make?

Most importantly, how else will you show off the immense amount of pride you have for the bride? It beats me. So collect everyone's phone number and make a huge group message, like, right now. Top it off with one of these group chat names that will be perfect for your fun-filled weekend.