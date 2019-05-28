29 Captions For Visiting Nashville & Following Your Wanderlust This Summer

Throughout the week, you flip through your calendar and mark down your plans. You make a note for when you're going to a spin class with your best friend, or have a coffee date with your mom. You put cute waffle stickers on the weekend mornings you're going to brunch, and palm trees on the ones you're going on vacation. There's one sticker that really stands out amongst the rest, though, because it's a pair of cowboy boots. Let me take a wild guess: You're heading down South with your BFFs, and need some captions for visiting Nashville and following your wanderlust this summer.

Don't worry, I have a bunch of catchy words and heartfelt lyrics in mind. But before we get into the captions you want (and need) for your social media posts, I want to make sure you're fully prepared for the trip of a lifetime and have a jam-packed itinerary. This city has so much to offer, and you won't want to miss any of the live music and beautiful sights. You'll want to spend a day checking out all of the affordable things to do in Downtown Nashville, like going to the Country Music Hall of Fame and taking a ride on a pedal tavern. You'll also want to go bowling and grab some food at Pinewood Social — aka, one of the most lively and Instagram-worthy restaurants in town.

You'll want to pose against the colorful walls and murals, and edit the candid memories you make with one of the best preset packs of the summer. Most importantly, you'll want to post those pics on social media with a caption that truly captures the magic of the weekend you spent in Nashville. Here are 29 captions that will fit your feed, well, perfectly.

1. "Wanderlust and city dust."

2. "Nashville looks so good on you."

3. "It was love at first beer flight."

4. "When in doubt, go on a girls' trip."

5. "Live like a local."

6. "This is the most brew-tiful place I've ever been."

7. "Stay in your magic, babe."

8. "We're fueled by coffee and country music."

9. "Take time to do what makes your soul happy."

10. "This city is as sweet as a peach."

11. "Start each day with a grateful heart and a good itinerary."

12. "I followed my heart, and it led me to Nashville."

13. "More bouquets and cowboy boots, please."

14. "Keep on dreamin', even if it breaks your heart." — Eli Young Band, "Even If It Breaks Your Heart"

15. "Let your dreams stay big, your worries stay small." — Rascal Flatts, "My Wish"

16. "Funny how a melody sounds like a memory." — Eric Church, "Springsteen"

17. "Always stay humble and kind." — Tim McGraw, "Humble And Kind"

18. "Live a little, love a lot." — Kenny Chesney, "Live a Little"

19. "Cowboy take me away." — Dixie Chicks, "Cowboy Take Me Away"

20. "I believe in the beauty of Nashville."

21. "We owned the night." — Lady Antebellum, "We Owned The Night"

22. "With you, I'd dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless." — Taylor Swift, "Fearless"

23. "Life changes, and I wouldn't change it for the world." — Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

24. "She'll be here until she runs. Some just have to chase the sun." — Kenny Chesney, "Wild Child"

25. "Dear, Nashville. You're my absolute favorite."

26. "Peace, love, and the land of country music."

27. "You either love Nashville, or you're wrong."

28. "I'm in a Southern state of mind."

29. "Eat, drink, and celebrate everything in Nashville."

Did you find at least one caption you can potentially use when you're in Nashville? If so, I think you're fully prepared for your trip and all of the memories to come. You're ready for the golden hours, the guitar strings, and the great things on your itinerary. And whether you're visiting this city for a bachelorette party, a girls' trip, or a much-needed solo getaway, I'm sure you'll have the adventure of a lifetime.