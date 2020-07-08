Thanks to TikTok, one of your favorite nostalgic activities is making a hot comeback: roller skating. Not only is skating a fun way to stay active and embrace the outdoors, but it also makes you reminisce on your favorite roller rink memories. To join in on the trend, grab your pair of skates and show off how you roll with some roller skating captions for TikTok videos.

Skating has become such a hit that #Rollerskating has over two billion views on the app. Scrolling through, you'll see videos of people dancing on their skates, showing off tricks, and sharing helpful tips. Though, it's time to stop scrolling and start skating for your own content. You may want to film yourself dancing to throwback '90s tunes like you did when you were little, or try to (carefully and safely) nail down the latest TikTok dance while on your wheels. Get your roomies to join you and skate through the neighborhood together. Roller skating can even be a cute idea to switch things up from your usual dinner and a movie on your next date night with bae.

If you want to be inspired with video ideas, follow some talented roller skating TikTokers like @bonitravo and @anacoto. Then, when the time comes to post your videos, use any of these 50 roller skating captions.

Pekic/E+/Getty Images

1. "Rollin' on out of here."

2. "This is how I roll."

3. "Why walk when you can skate?"

4. "Blink and you'll miss my awesome tricks."

5. "Living that roller skating life."

6. "I'd pick you for couples skate any day."

7. "Still got it!"

8. "Yes, I was a roller rink kid."

9. "I miss my Barbie skates."

10. "Take me back to the '90s, please."

11. "'Cause that's just the way we roll." — Jonas Brothers, "That's Just The Way We Roll"

12. "Sometimes, you've just got to roll with it."

13. "Just keep rolling."

14. "I'm wheely good at this."

15. "Don't be a hater, be a roller skater."

16. "I'm in a love-skate relationship."

17. "Roller girl, you are the queen of my world."

18. "Skating up to the lemonade stand like..."

19. "See you later, roller skater."

20. "I'm not going to tell you how many times I fell before I nailed this."

21. "Skating to my own beat."

22. "Four wheels are better than none."

23. "I'd roll with you any day."

24. "Sundays are for skating."

25. "Felt cute. Might skate around town later."

Shutterstock

26. "Skaters gonna skate."

27. "This is my audition tape to be a roller derby babe."

28. "Skating the heck out of these four wheels."

29. "Them: Let's go for a hike. Me: Let's skate instead."

30. "Having a totally rad time."

31. "I'm ready for the big ramps."

32. "Love and skates."

33. "Skating brings good vibes only."

34. "Feeling like the coolest kid at the roller rink."

35. "I followed my heart, and it led me to the roller rink."

36. "Let the good times roll."

37. "Skate time is all the time."

38. "Did everyone see that? Because I will not be doing it again." — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

39. "It doesn't matter if you skate fast or slow. Just as long as you skate."

40. "Eat. Sleep. Skate."

41. "Good things come to those who skate."

42. "Sk8er babe."

43. "You don't like skating? As if!"

44. "I'm too rad."

45. "If you fall, I'll be there. — the ground"

46. "'Roller skating is boring,' said no one ever."

47. "I refuse to let the fear of getting hurt stop me from doing what makes me happy."

48. "Skating is my main jam."

49. "When in doubt, skate it out."

50. "If you fall, make it part of the routine."