Real talk: Every couple is different. Moreover, how two people relate to one another is totally dependent on each person's love language. Certain zodiac signs, for example, absolutely love spending quality time with their friends and loved ones. If your partner gets off work on a Friday and is ready for a movie marathon, a make out session, brunch in the morning, followed by a romantic stroll through the park, they are probably one of these five zodiac signs who value quality time with their partner.

Quality time can be incredibly valuable. It's not necessarily about the literal time you're spending together, but instead, what you do with said time. For instance, if you and your partner live together, you might feel as if you are constantly spending time together. But sleeping and sitting next to each other while scrolling through your phones don't necessarily count! When it comes to quality time, emphasize the activities you're doing with each other and the memories you're making together.

If your partner is one of the following zodiac signs and has been expressing that they want to spend more time with you, consider planning a special outing that incorporates both of your interests.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Giphy When it comes to QT, Taurus takes the cake. If Taureans had their way, all of their time would be spent with their boos. Taureans are super into aesthetics and are unapologetic about what they want. So, if your partner is a Taurus, expect a lot of creative dates and nights out together.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Pisces are delicate souls. They are super emotionally intuitive and love to soak up their partner's presence. As a result, they live for quality time. If you have felt a bit distant from your Pisces partner lately, consider asking them if they want to stay in and spend some one-on-one time with you. Then, watch them melt.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Virgos love a plan. They will send you a G-cal invite immediately after loosely discussing grabbing dinner at a party. As a result, they tend to overbook themselves pretty easily. Virgos like to be on top of things, so if they're dating someone, they will be blocking out very specific parts of their schedule.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) If your Scorpio friend has recently drifted away from your friend group, it may be because they are deep in the throes of a romantic love affair with a new boo. Scorpios particularly love quality (sexy time early on, in the honeymoon phase of a relationship, because sexual chemistry is super important to them.