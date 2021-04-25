5 Zodiac Sign Pairings Most Likely To Fall In Love

For some people, a potential partner's zodiac sign can be just as crucial as who they voted for. Keeping in mind which zodiac sign pairings are most likely to fall in love can help you keep an eye out for a match that's astrologically compatible. That way, you already have an idea of which hotties are most likely to go the distance. Whether you're deep into astrology or not, the vast majority of your dating pool very well may be.

In 2019, MTV Insights found that a whopping 75% of millennials and Gen Zers believe in astrology. Likewise, 65% of teenagers and young adults these days regularly check their horoscopes, and 66% believe the stars affect romantic compatibility. Before you read the following pairings (and panic because you don't see your sign and your crush's sign together), know that zodiac sign compatibility may be more nuanced than you think.

Jeanna Kadlec, the resident astrologer for the Sanctuary astrology app, told Elite Daily that knowing your moon sign (which represents your emotional life), your Venus sign ("what we value, and how we like to be valued," she says) and your Mars sign (how you take action and your sexual needs) is key. "It's less about ‘compatibility’ between your planets, per se," Kadlec said. "[And more about] understanding how astrology can better help you communicate about what you are experiencing within the relationship.” Here are the zodiac pairings who tend to have the smoothest rides.

1. Taurus & Cancer SolStock/E+/Getty Images If there are two signs that can make a house a home, it's Taurus and Cancer. These two kind souls both value the hearth and home — Cancer as water-sign sweet heart, and Taurus as a grounded, stability-loving earth sign. Together, these signs will chef up a storm and take their space to a new level of cozy.

2. Scorpio & Cancer ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images Scorpio is also a heavenly pick for Cancer. Like the sign of the crab, the scorpion is a water sign. These signs would find themselves emotionally well-matched. They feel things so strongly, though, that they might have trouble expressing themselves. But because they're both water signs, they can understand each other and practice patience, knowing the other just struggles a bit to open up.

3. Leo & Aries MesquitaFMS/E+/Getty Images Who can bring the heat like Aries and Leo? That's to say, who else can be that extra, that passionate, that DGAF? This couple may be a bit hot-headed, if you will, but these two fire signs hype each other up in love and in life beautifully.

4. Virgo & Taurus RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images While Virgo can be a bit more straight-laced than Taurus, both earth signs are dedicated to their goals and super focused. Taurus and Capricorn, the third earth sign, are compatible for this reason as well. Something that makes Virgo and Taurus uniquely fit to be together is that they're both unapologetically bougie. They're definitely the couple in the group that has the HGTV home and isn't afraid to pull up to the function in designer. They work hard so they can play hard, and they each need a partner who can keep up.