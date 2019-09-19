There's sex. There's good sex. And there's I-didn't-know-human-existence-could-feel-like-this, I-need-to-reevaluate-everything-in-my-life, call-the-fireman-because-our two-bodies-together-are-burning-up-the-town sex. Though there are a ton of factors that go into sexual compatibility, if you and your boo light the bedroom on fire, astrology may have something to do with it. While everyone is different, and the stars don't determine anyone's future, these zodiac pairings that have the hottest sex could spark a few flames while underwater. In fact, that may be the perfect way to describe what happens when a Pisces gets it on with a Scorpio.

Of course, no matter your sign, having the "hottest sex" means doing whatever feels good and right for you and the people you sleep with. Whether you like to get tied up and suspended from the ceiling or you want to get fingered as your partner lists all the things they like about you in alphabetical order, getting it on means something different to everyone. As long as what you're doing is consensual and you respect each other's boundaries, there's no wrong way to turn up the heat.

However, if you're one of these five zodiac pairings, I suspect that the heat may already be on and turned all the way up.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19) + Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) What do you get when you mix fire and fire? You guessed it, more fire. Always the explorer, Sag likes to mix it up in the bedroom, and who better to play with than passionate and fearless Aries? These signs will meet each other's high sex drives and will have a super hot time trying new positions and toys. Aries and Sag are both spicy and adventurous. They can go at it for hours, making every moment interesting.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) + Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) These two fire signs are sure to crank up the heat between the sheets. Leo does their best work when they're getting praised for it, and Sag will happily comply. Sag loves to explore, and when it comes to getting frisky with a Leo, they will love nothing more than taking their sweet time pouring over every inch of Leo's rockin' bod. This pairing will connect mentally and physically and will unearth new levels of pleasure with every discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) + Aries (March 21–April 19) Aquarius is unconventional and imaginative. They love to fantasize about building a sex swing and figure out new ways to get it on while standing up in the shower. Mixed with powerhouse Aries, this pair will have enough energy and imagination to take their sex life to the next level. Thinking big and going bigger, Aquarius and Aries are sure to have burning hot sex.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) + Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) The sign of communication, Gemini is the king of dirty talk. When paired with lovely Libra, the twins are sure to put their money where their mouth is. A Gemini and Libra couple will have fun role-playing. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra likes to make all their bedroom fantasies come true. With talkative and flexible Gemini, this pair will discover burning hot new realms of pleasure and imagination.