Your bestie is always sending texts in the group chat like, "Does anyone want to go to the winery," or, "Have you guys tried this wine yet?" That's why you need to make the most of these wine-themed boo basket ideas, and give your main squeeze a present on Halloween that'll speak to their grape-loving soul.

A basket like this will ultimately show your best friend that you're thinking of them during spooky season. Not to mention, these products are far from overrated. Some are meant for a living room picnic that your bestie can have with you over Zoom or FaceTime. Others will give them a reason to take fall photos for their IG feed, and spend an afternoon moving around paintings, kitchen utensils, or stemless glasses in their home. If you want to get your bestie into the spirit of the season, there are even products that combine the best parts of Halloween with the tastiest parts of wine and wine culture. These few items feature a chilly skeleton hand or a whimsical ghost that your BFF's bound to adore.

It's up to you to decide what would make your bestie say "aww" the most: a wine-themed basket that revolves around the holiday, an experience, or their home. Peruse the ideas below, and then get to shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.