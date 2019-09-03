Here's the deal: I've always been obsessed with fall. As a kid, I would get excited when my neighbors started to put pumpkins on their front steps or when my mom asked me, "Do you want to go apple picking this weekend?" I ran through sunflower fields in the peak of August and local fair grounds that were minutes away from my house. Not much has changed since then, except now there are a ton of unique places to take pictures in Connecticut.

This state really is an autumn wonderland, assuming you know where to go for leaf peeping, adventurous hikes, and cozy September nights. It's the prime destination for shopping in tiny towns, picking up fresh corn and squash from farmers markets, and sipping cups of pomegranate tea. I might be biased since I've lived here my entire life, but I think the berry farms and artsy eateries are what a lot of people are missing on their bucket lists.

They're missing out on the relaxing waves by the shore and the fact that it smells like a fall-scented candle wherever you go. They haven't experienced the orchards in the central part of the state, or the waterfalls that glow in the October sunlight. (Oh, and don't even get me started on the pizza from Frank Pepe's.)

Well, that is until now, because I'm giving everyone the 411 on the most unique places to take pictures in Connecticut. They're downright boo-tiful, so prep your cameras and preset packs, hop in your car, and go.

1. Hammonasset Beach State Park love always marisa The first of these places is my favorite beach in Connecticut: Hammonasset Beach State Park. It's where a lot of locals go in the summer for their camping trips or relaxing afternoons with the sun and surf. The tides are calm, and the shore is never overwhelmingly busy. What more could you ask for? Especially when you're looking to have a photo shoot with your friends, the greenery and cozy cottages are everything you could imagine and more. They let you say goodbye to long golden hours, barefoot days, and the bathing suits in your closet, and hello to a season of oversized sweatshirts. Do yourself a favor and make some room on your camera for this place. It'll be so worth it.

2. Moscarillo's Garden Shoppe love always marisa If you follow me on Instagram, you'll notice succulents, flowers, and lots of leaves make an appearance on my feed. That's because there are so many garden shops in Connecticut that are fully stocked with fresh ferns and bright orange mums. One of these garden shops is Moscarillo's Garden Shoppe in Torrington and West Hartford. It's always blooming with the best local greens, and has such a wide variety of plants you can pick up for your space. Not to mention, it's picture-perfect for a quick photo shoot. Snap a few close-up shots with your camera or phone of the flowers, or pose with the new succulent you're about to buy. (Just be sure to check with an employee first to make sure it's OK!)

3. Hartford Baking Company love always marisa Over the past few years, I've done my fair share of exploring the coffee shops in Connecticut. I've tried the cold brews at various java joints and shared my caramel drizzles on social media more than once. Every place has its own flavors, comfy couches, and perks, but Hartford Baking Company in West Hartford Center remains my #fave. Nothing can beat the delicious breads, cappuccinos, or good vibes at this joint. You walk in and are instantly greeted with a sweet atmosphere that makes you want to open your laptop and get some work done or read a good book. Personally, I spend my time here tracking down all the Instagram-worthy spots — upstairs and downstairs. Usually, there are plants on the counter that I sneak into my frame or subway-style walls that compliment the city pics on my feed. Can I get a, "Heck yes?"

4. The Center Of Chester love always marisa I've traveled a lot, but one of the most unique places I've ever been is Chester, Connecticut. It has coffee shops, pizza restaurants, and artsy places that could definitely compete with those in New York City. I fell in love with it after one afternoon of exploring the center with my best friend and camera lens. You'll likely love it as well, especially if you're going on a fall road trip and need a cute spot to stop for lunch and a few pictures. You'll pull into the parking lot right after the farmers market closes for the day, and might order a small pie with red onion and fresh mozzarella from OTTO Pizza. Don't forget to check out the art galleries in the area and grab a brew from Little House Brewing Company while you're there, OK? It'll be a great addition to your trip's itinerary.