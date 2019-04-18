As you get older, you may find that your social life starts to change a bit. You and your besties might be less interested in going to the local bars and restaurants on Saturday nights — agreeing in the group chat that they can be sweaty, crowded, and expensive at times. You don't really want to spend an hour or two getting dressed up to spend a night in the city, or spend your Sunday mornings driving to get a bacon and egg sandwich. That's OK and natural, and makes space in your life for new passion, interests, and items on your bucket list. In fact, there are so many things to do in your mid-20s over the weekend that you'll be truly excited for. Ready, set, go!

Well, don't go quite yet. You still need all the deets on these activities and excursions you'll gladly want to put in your planner. But, before we dig into them, I want to give you some blunt advice. First, stop saying "yes" to adventures you really don't want to go on. You're not doing yourself any favors. (And odds are, your besties are very open and willing to trying new things, too.)

Second, speak up. If you'd rather go somewhere you've never been to before, or order a pizza and hang at your apartment, then express that. Send a text in the group chat, or suggest these five things to do over the weekend. You truly won't regret it.

1. Go To A Food Truck Festival Bruce And Rebecca Meissner/Stocksy I love the concept of ordering the best grilled cheese I've ever had or a cupcake that's so Instagram-worthy from one of these mini restaurants. I also love attending the food truck festivals near me with my besties in the spring and summertime. If you haven't had that experience yet or dined in this fashion, then I think you absolutely should! Research the eateries that are highly rated in your area, and check them out this weekend. Go on a self-guided tour — a food truck crawl, if you will — and try the most popular items on every menu. Bring a Polaroid or disposable camera with you so you can document all the dishes you try, and remember to order them again sometime.

2. Check Out A Botanical Garden Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy This decade of your life is meant for blooming. It's meant for exploring your city, or the entire world, and finding the best version of yourself. Sometimes, that means waking up early and using your weekend to check unique things off your bucket list, instead of sleeping in until noon. Now, there's nothing wrong with hitting the snooze button or giving yourself some much-needed time to relax and refresh. But, if you're seriously looking for something to do, then I'd suggest grabbing a coffee around 9 a.m. and then checking out a botanical garden. It'll let you explore a beautiful part of your city or town, and leave you in awe of the natural world. The succulents and tropical plant exhibits will be perfect for a photo shoot with your bestie, too.

3. Decorate Your Dream Apartment Léa Jones/Stocksy Being in your mid-20s may mean that you're living on your own. You might have a studio apartment on the West Coast, or are sharing a space with one of your besties in a city like Monica and Rachel from Friends. It's an amazing experience, and one that makes you feel like a true "adult." But, you'd be lying if you said you didn't have some creative ideas and DIY projects on your mind. You may want to repaint the cabinets in the kitchen and get a hanging plant for the corner of your bedroom. Or you might want to put a floating shelf in your personal office space, and go thrift shopping for cute jars and art prints. Use your spare time this weekend to get going on those projects. Run to the store, grab some paintbrushes, and decorate your apartment until it looks like what you've always dreamed about. Got it? Good.

4. Watch A Sunset At The Beach Sophia Hsin/Stocksy In my personal opinion, sunsets are always better when you're watching them at the beach. Something about the sand and waves just makes every pink sky look a little brighter and feel a little more peaceful. Can you agree? I hope so, because this weekend you can, and should, drive to the shore with your besties. You should fill up your car with snacks, cameras, towels, and sweatshirts, and go to where the ocean almost touches the clouds. You should stick your feet in the salt water, and maybe have a bonfire, too. (Don't forget to pack all the essentials for s'mores, OK?) It'll put all of your "real world" responsibilities behind you for a bit, and be something that you look forward to doing over and over again. Pinky promise!