New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate the memories you've made this past year, and cheers to the ones to come. Some people enjoy going all-out. I'm talking dancing the night away in confetti showers at a club or bar, and of course, a champagne toast at midnight. But, you're looking forward to getting comfy and spending quality time with your fur baby. And just because you're staying in doesn't mean there aren't fun things to do at home this New Year's Eve with your pup.

You don't need to brave the cold as you venture to a crowded bar with your friends in order to have fun. In fact, you can still have an epic New Year's Eve in your cozy PJs and fluffy slippers, with your furry friend right by your side. You want to spend the last day of the year with the one friend who always brings you so much joy, so obviously, that's your dog.

If you and your pooch need a little inspiration when organizing your New Year's Eve game plan, I'm here to help you out. Here are five things you can do together that will ensure you both have the most amazing Fur Year's Eve ever.

1 Watch The Best Dog Movie Classics In Matching PJs Giphy A classic plan that never disappoints is watching Netflix and cozying up on the couch with your fur baby. You and your pup can have a movie marathon together, wrapped in the warmest blankets. Stream the classics like Lady and the Tramp and 101 Dalmatians. To bring your plan up a notch, consider treating yourself and your furry friend to matching pajamas fit for the occasion. Of course, selfies are mandatory.

2 Have A Calendar Photo Shoot For The New Year Giphy When Jan. 1 rolls around, you'll need a new calendar, so why not use your night in to capture the most adorable pics of your pup? (Because, duh — of course they're going to be the star of every month!) You'll have the best time capturing some candids (and plandids) of your furry friend with different toys for each month. Post the extra shots of your dog to the 'Gram, and they'll be Insta famous in just about no time.

3 Invite Other Furry Friends Over For The Best NYE Pawty Ever Giphy If your friends are also looking for casual NYE plans to do with their pups, you can invite them over for a dog pawty. Get into the party planning mode by ordering some sparkly dog party hats and a custom "New Year's Eve Pawty" banner. With your friends and their dogs around, you'll be welcoming the new year with the ultimate squad by your side.

4 Host A Dog Treat Baking Night Giphy Cook up some New Year's Eve fun by hosting a baking night with your pup. Hit up Pinterest for some delicious dog treat recipes for your pooch, and some festive NYE baked goods for yourself as well. You might even want to include a few ingredients in your human baked goods that are supposed to bring you good luck in the new year.