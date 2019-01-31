5 Things To Do Alone On Your 25th Birthday That Are Actually So Much Fun

For some people, the initial thought of spending a birthday alone sounds, well, terrible. You may be one of those people, and thinking to yourself, "Why on Earth would I want to let this day go by without a huge party or night out on the town?" It's understandable that you'd want to surround yourself with the people you love to ring in being a quarter-of-a-century years old. But, hear me out: There are some many things to do alone on your 25th birthday that are actually so much fun. Glitter and confetti? Required.

Think about one of your favorite sitcom characters, Jessica Day from New Girl. Up until she started dating Nick (Spoiler alert.), she loved celebrating her birthday by herself. She'd go to the movies and order two large buckets of popcorn, putting extra butter and salt on both. It was a recipe for success every single time, even without any cupcakes or presents from a wish list.

So, it's about time you give this kind of celebration a shot. Treat yourself to a day of pampering, a new movie you've been wanting to see, or an activity that you'd truly enjoy doing alone. Of course, your 25th birthday is still your day, and you can spend it however you please. But, I'd highly recommend one of these five things that are actually perfect for celebrating solo.

1 Get A Relaxing Massage Colin Anderson/Stocksy First things first: You can never go wrong with pampering yourself on your birthday. Whether you're turning 25 or 35, it's the ultimate present for your mind, body, and soul. You could head to a local spa to get a facial treatment, or draw a cozy bubble bath at home. Personally, I think you should get a professional massage. A massage will completely relax you, and make you feel refreshed going into this new year. Not to mention, the massage therapist might offer you some water that's infused with fresh fruit and herbs — and that's always a sweet addition to this experience.

2 Go To The Movies Studio Firma/Stocksy Is there a movie coming out or already out that you've been hoping to see? If you answered "yes" to that question, then spend your birthday at the movie theater! Grab yourself a ticket and a bunch of snacks at the concession stand, and dive into another time, place, or world. You won't even have to let anyone else snag a bite of your popcorn or gummy worms. You may find that, like Jessica Day, you want to start a new tradition with yourself and spend all of your birthdays at the movies. It really is a tried and true activity that you'll love every single time. Even if you meet up with your friends afterwards, make it a point to have this experience solo and celebrate with yourself.

3 Stay In A Hotel For The Night ALTO IMAGES/Stocksy You may want to do something adventurous on your birthday. You like planning girls' trips and using this celebration as a reason to check something off your bucket list. (Let's be honest: There are so many destinations you need to explore, like ASAP.) But, you may not want to hop on a plane to a tropical island or bustling city alone. That's understandable, but shouldn't keep you from getting away from reality on your birthday. So, instead of buying a plane ticket, rent a room at an amazing hotel and have yourself a night. Order room service and raid the snacks in the mini bar. Then, order a bunch of movies on the television, and snuggle up in one of those plush robes. You won't be disappointed — pinky promise!

4 Have Breakfast In Bed Dimitrije Tanaskovic/Stocksy Aside from spending a night in a hotel, you should treat yourself to breakfast in bed on your 25th birthday. Turn off your alarm that's usually set for 8 a.m., and let yourself sleep in until noon. Then, make yourself a big plate of homemade waffles, with extra whipped cream on top. Yum! You deserve this kind of celebration, and to spend a morning disconnected from the "real world." You're attached to your phone and planner, and sometimes stress out over meetings or various commitments. This is your time to hit snooze and let your worries wash away! (And let's be honest: Any celebration that includes bacon, eggs, and home fries is perfectly sweet.)