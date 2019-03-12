If you've ever planned a big event or party, then you can understand how stressful it can be to make sure everything comes together. But when that big event or party is a wedding, things can get even more complicated. A wedding is a big deal, and while it's ultimately about you and your partner, there are still aspects of the celebration that you might find yourself thinking hard about. For example, the actual day you have the party is a big decision, and there are several things to consider when picking your wedding date, because it's not all about the weather. (Although that's definitely a big factor.)

For many brides, picking a date is the easiest part of wedding planning, because they already have a vision in their minds of their perfect wedding. If that's the case, it's a lot simpler to find a venue and pick one of their available dates. On the other hand, if you're completely lost when it comes to wedding planning, picking a date can feel like the hardest thing in the world, which is totally understandable. "Ultimately picking a wedding date is highly personal," Jessica Ormond, wedding planner and florist tells Elite Daily. "There isn’t a right or wrong way to do it. Pick your key priorities, adjust for those and forget about the rest."

Remember that it's your day, but if you're struggling to land on a date, Ormond recommends keeping these things in mind.

1 If you want an indoor or outdoor ceremony. Giphy Again, if you have a vision in your head of your perfect wedding, even if it's not a full vision, you can pick a date based on if you want an indoor or outdoor ceremony. "If you have your heart set on an outdoor ceremony and/or reception you will need to consider average temperatures — do you want to worry about your makeup melting off or needing to bring in heaters — and when is rain likely? Do you have the budget to rent a tent, is there a rain option at your favorite venue?" Ormond asks. "Location plays a big role in which months are more advantageous for outdoor celebrations," she continues. "Is your all-inclusive Caribbean resort giving you a great deal because your wedding date is actually in the height of hurricane season?" It's definitely something to consider, and can help you figure out the perfect date for your special day.

2 Your floral preferences. Giphy Another important aspect to consider is the flowers you want at the wedding, if any. "If you have your heart set on using a specific highly seasonal flower then you will need to set your date accordingly," Ormond says. For example, she explains that if you want peonies, getting married in May or June is ideal. For dahlias, aim for July through September.

3 Any upcoming national holidays. Giphy It might seem ideal to have your wedding over Labor Day weekend, but Ormond maintains that it's important to keep logistics in mind. "Long weekends and holidays can be an advantage because guests have more days to travel without taking vacation," she advises. "But a disadvantage because travel expenses can be higher and you are asking people to forgo their normal traditions to celebrate with you. Also, depending on the holiday there can be high demand for caterers, rental equipment, or florals."

4 If you have a dream venue. Giphy If you've been eyeing popular wedding venues on Instagram since before you were even engaged, your wedding date could very well completely depend upon their availability. "Depending on your wedding location, the favorite venues can book up for wedding season a full 12 to 18 months in advance," Ormond explains. "If you don’t want a long engagement you may have to book a venue before you are engaged, be content with a second or third choice venue, or consider an off-season celebration. The plus side of off-season is sometimes, venues will offer a discount to fill the dates." You have to do what's best for you and your bae, and that includes picking the right venue and the right date.