If you’ve got a first date on deck, you’re probably brimming with some combination of excitement, nerves, anticipation, and perhaps a pinch of panic. After all, the possibilities are endless. Sure, it could be awkward AF, but it could also be totally amaze — and based on your banter thus far, you’re leaning toward the latter. But before you get carried away fantasizing (or agonizing), it’s worth making sure you’re still on. Because the depressing reality is, people are flakier than ever in today’s dating world. Looking for some texts to send the day of your first date to confirm it’s still happening? Fret not — I have a few ideas that should do the trick.

Confirming your plans via text is a smart move before a first date because TBH, you don’t really know how reliable this person is yet, and you haven’t built up any kind of connection, either, which means they may be more likely to bail. (Basically, they don’t know how amazing you are yet. Because obvi, if they did, they’d never flake out or cancel.) Confirming your date gives you peace of mind that they haven’t had a change of plans or a change of heart.

The only question is, what should you say? Sure, you could opt for a simple, “we still on?” but there’s hardly anything unique or attention-grabbing about that. Why not use this as an opportunity to not only confirm your plans but also load on the charm? Here are a few texting templates to get you started.

Looking forward to finally meeting you tonight! Giphy This one is pretty straightforward, but also highly effective. In general, it’s better to use a confident statement to confirm your date, rather than a question. If you ask, “You still good to meet at 7?”, you’re essentially giving them an out. But with this text, you’re simply reminding them that you both committed to a plan, and best of all, you’re also expressing enthusiasm about that plan. Trust me, that enthusiasm is bound to be contagious.

Our timing couldn’t be better — could really use a margarita after this meeting. #CaseOfTheMondays. Giphy There’s nothing wrong with infusing a little subtle humor into your text — in fact, it’s a great way to keep things light while also firming up your plans. Something along these lines is bound to inspire some commiseration from your date. Plus, you’ll remind them that you both have something to look forward to after a long work day.

Make sure to bring your ___ tonight! You'll see why later... Giphy If you’re the one who planned the date, this text can accomplish two things. Not only are you making sure you’re still on, but you’re also giving your crush a clue about what you’ll be doing later. This will naturally build some anticipation leading up to your first meeting. For example, if you’re planning to go for a stroll or a bike ride before grabbing drinks, you might say, “Make sure you wear comfy shoes tonight!” Or, you if you’re taking them to a bar that has trivia, you could provide a hint by saying something like, “I hope you know a lot about 90s music — you’re going to need that knowledge later!” The best part about this kind of exchange is that it can naturally encourage some flirty banter. When your date asks what you’re doing, you can tell them, “No more hints, you’ll see! [insert smirk emoji].”

Hey, fellow beer nerd — a new craft brewery just opened up around the corner from me! Want to go there tonight instead? Giphy By now, you’ve likely learned at least a little bit about your date’s hobbies, passions, or tastes. So, why not suggest a thoughtful change of plans that are tailored to their interests? This text is a clever way to confirm your plans while also demonstrating that you care enough to remember the tidbits they’ve revealed about themselves.