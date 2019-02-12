Don't get me wrong, I love a good sweater dress, but there's something so refreshing about being able to finally store away your knits and pull out pieces with a decidedly more airy disposition. That time is almost here, which means the time to dive into spring 2019 dress trends is too. The season of sprouting greens and blooming flowers and warm thunderstorms is nearly upon us at long, long last, so get ready to shed your winter layers and step out in all kinds of bright colors, breathable fabrics, and playful details. A cumbersome coat won't be blocking anything you wear so prepare to go crazy.

While spring prints are absolutely amazing this year (think retro florals, polka dots that pop, wild animal prints, and groovy tie dye, for starters), the below dress trends center more on structure and embellishment. Integrate any of them with the textile of your choice and they'll still prove to be a look du jour. From cool crochet and rippled ruching flouncy feathers and sweet yet standout bows, the design elements that are set to shine for spring are the exact opposite of stuffy. See how they manifested on the runways below and schedule a shopping trip stat.

Fringe Benefits

Whether in full on or accent form, fringe had a major moment on the runways of designers including Giorgio Armani, Balmain, Jacquemus, Gucci, Tom Ford, and more. It's a playful way to add some movement and bounce to any look and makes for an especially fun addition to any formal look. If you want to run even further with the trend, try looking for shoes boasting fringy details.

Ruching Into It

I love this trend for its ability to make a monochromatic dress look like the fanciest and most complex garment out there. Ruching adds a gorgeous gathered and rippled pattern to dresses and can be done in both subtle and extreme form, and was championed by the likes of Peter Pilotto, Tom Ford, Carven, Tory Burch, Diane Von Furstenburg, No 21, and Priscavera for spring.

Birds of a Feather

Feathers, specifically those with a light and airy texture, adorned dresses at Topshop, Proenza Schouler, Adam Selman, Saint Laurent, Ann Demeulemeester, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, and more, giving them all a whimsical and slightly fantastical quality. Some lined garments and others covered them from top to bottom—either way, they made a gorgeous statement.

All Tied Up

Bows are the most timeless way to add a touch of sweetness to any look, and Valentino, Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, and Marc Jacobs found them fitting for their spring collections. They appeared on dresses as oversized accents or as belt alternatives.

Hand Made

There's a certain feeling of craftiness and homeyness that comes with anything crocheted, like dresses that walked the runways of Michael Kors, Altuzarra, Chloé, Etro, Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, and more. They look fresh, springy, and are easy to style, making them the perfect everyday look.

Which styles will you be refreshing your wardrobe with?