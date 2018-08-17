I hate wasting a good thing, which is perhaps why I have a lot of expired treats in my fridge! I asked Masini how she would counsel someone with a case of "right person, wrong time" and she suggests to "be as clear as possible with yourself, and your partner. Don’t waste your time or theirs. If they are never going to make the money you want a partner to make, and are committed to life as a poet living in a garret, and you want retirement savings, kids, a house with a mortgage and two cars, cut off and move on. Be polite and kind, but firm and clear."

Now, time passes and people change, so you might consider leaving a door open for someone once they've gotten to a better place or have resolved whatever issue they were grappling with. Masini agrees, "You can leave the door open — if there are changes. For instance, if the poet goes to law school and wants to stay in touch, that’s a good reason for keeping the door open." Ultimately I like to think that when the really right person shows up, the timing will make sense and I truly hope that I — for once! — won't be late.

