As the weather has gotten progressively colder, I've started to make the transition from going for runs outside to completing most of my workouts inside where it's temperature-controlled. I'm someone who gets worried about waking my roommates or bothering my neighbors, though, especially since we all live so close together and noise travels pretty easily. But if you have a particularly squeaky floor that prevents you from jumping around in the early morning, there are plenty of quiet workouts for apartments that'll ensure you're not that annoying tenant in the building.

I personally love using a free app called Seven to find new bodyweight exercises. Plus, the app actually has a "silent" workout ready to go for those moments when you need to keep the noise to a minimum. If you want some extra instruction for how to perform some of these workouts with proper form, Seven provides clear instruction, which I find so helpful.

But if you're concerned that keeping your workouts quiet will dial down the overall intensity of your routine, don't even worry about it. "Lower-impact exercises can definitely return meaningful results," Ali Wells, V Shred lead trainer, expert advisor, certified nutrition coach, and certified personal trainer, tells Elite Daily. "All forms of intentional movement and exercise, like lower-impact exercises, have their own health benefits."

What's more, these quiet workouts have a perk of their own: They allow you to stretch and strengthen your muscles at the same time. So there's really no need to worry that you aren't getting a "good workout" simply because you aren't going to an actual gym or making a ton of noise, Wells explains. "All exercise is good exercise, and one should not be placed 'better' than another," she says.

Here are five workouts you can do when your neighbor's had enough of your jumping jacks.

Planks are simple, but effective Bowflex on YouTube I have to say, two of my biggest heroes, Michelle Obama and RBG, plank as part of their workout routines, so I am very much here for this exercise. These ladies are so strong, both physically and mentally, so honestly, I'll try anything they swear by. "The plank is a great workout that targets the core and can be varied over a fast three-minute period," says Benjamin Suyematsu, a V Shred lead trainer, nutrition, kinesiology, and health promotion expert, and certified personal trainer. Try alternating from a basic plank to an elbow pivot plank, i.e. where you twist at the waist to a plank with leg raise, he suggests.

Squat for days Bowflex on YouTube Just because you can't run or do jumping exercises doesn't mean you can't get a killer leg workout in without making a peep. "For legs, go with three cycles of 10 to 20 of these silent workout staples: squats, lying hip raises, and lunges," Suyematsu tells Elite Daily.

Engage your core Howcast on YouTube Personally, planks have always been my go-to ab workout, but it's important to maintain variation in a fitness routine to keep yourself motivated. "If you’re looking for some core exercises that are more challenging, you can add in weights to a standard crunch, lower leg lift, Russian twist, full sit-ups, and V-ups," says Wells.

Get creative with your upper body Howcast on YouTube If you have small weights at home, you can probably keep up with your arm exercises pretty easily. But for a workout that will target your chest and triceps, Suyematsu suggests trying regular, narrow, and split push-ups. Other great ways to strengthen your arms, he says, include bicep curls, tricep extensions, and you can even pull up a chair to work on tricep dips.