If there's one thing I'm certain about in this life, it's that burpees suck. For emphasis, I will repeat this: burpees suck, fam. If you enjoy the hellish exercise that is a burpee, I must say, you are the reason I have trust issues. In all seriousness, though, I don't really think there are too many people out there who do thoroughly enjoy burpee-ing on the reg, and fortunately, there are other full-body workouts you can do at home to replace this dreadful exercise, that'll still make you feel accomplished (and sweaty) AF by the time you're done.

BTW guys, I'm not the only one who loathes burpees with a fiery passion. Even some personal trainers believe burpees are more or less pointless as a workout. For example, Michael Boyle, a certified functional strength coach, founder of Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning, and author of the book Functional Training for Sports, told Women's Health that burpees are "an inherently bad exercise," and that "throwing yourself on the ground repeatedly goes from stupid to idiotic. Why would anyone do that?" I'm so with you, Michael.

What's more, celebrity trainer Patrick Murphy, who's worked with stars like Zac Efron, also believes there are much better, full-body workouts you could be doing besides the burpee. He told Men's Health UK, "Burpees aren’t good for the human body. You know what burpees are good for? They originated in the military as a way of dodging bullets. They’re good for relocation." So basically, unless you find yourself in combat anytime soon, burpees probably don't need to make an appearance in your workout routine.

Instead, try your hand at any of these five full-body exercises. I won't lie to you: They'll probably still be pretty difficult, but hey, if you ask me, anything is better than a burpee, right?

Push-Ups Of All Kinds Will Build Total-Body Strength OFFICIALTHENX on YouTube Push-ups are an incredibly effective, total-body workout that are accessible for just about anyone. According to LIVESTRONG, push-ups of any kind work your arms, shoulders, chest, back, abs, and even your legs. And yes, if you need to, there's no harm whatsoever in lowering your knees for your push-ups if that's what feels best for you! While push-ups certainly aren't the easiest exercise in the world, what's great about them is that there are so many variations to the workout, all of which you can easily try out at home whenever you feel like it.

Plank Kick-Throughs Will Make You Feel Like A Ninja Alaina Wood Fitness on YouTube Plank kick-throughs might be a bit hard to master at first, but once you get into the rhythm, these moves will make you feel like a total ninja — and if that's not a good enough reason to try them, then I don't know what is. According to Men's Health, these bad boys are actually one of the best total-body exercises you can possibly do in the comfort of your home, since they target so many different muscles in your body. Take that burpees — I never needed you guys, anyway.

Hollow Body Holds Will Definitely Make You Feel The Burn Gregory Scott Fitness on YouTube If you've ever wondered what a plank would be like upside down, that's basically what the hollow body hold is — and as you might imagine, your core will be on fire during this workout. This move is especially amazing for strengthening your abs, but in truth, you'll feel the burn from head to toe. Remember to maintain steady breaths as you complete a few reps of this exercise, and if you start shaking a bit, it means you're doing something right, girl.

Plank Shoulder Taps Are Subtle, And Yet SO Challenging Howcast on YouTube Plank shoulder taps strengthen your shoulders, core, glutes, and wrists — but if you feel like taking things to the next level, adding a jump to the equation will turn this move into a full-body cardio surprise. I'm not sure if cardio surprises are the kind of thing that make you feel excited, but hey, I'd say it's still better than doing a burpee, right?