Audrey Hepburn said it best: "I believe in pink." So far, your tropical getaways have most likely been absolutely gorgeous. The sun, surf, and being amongst the palms really haven't disappointed you one bit. For spring break, you might be heading down to the Caribbean with your besties and a beach towel. And when you studied abroad, you found so many coves tucked into European coastlines. It's safe to say you're experienced when it comes to summer vibes, but these pink sand beaches will upgrade your status as beach bum even more. It's so easy to doze off when you're soaking up the sun — but don't sleep on adding something so sweet to your bucket list.

Seriously, start thinking pink. You already packed the brightest bathing suits, and your sandals have those little tassels that are teal and tangerine orange. It's only right that you keep the vibrance going and find some colorful sand.

You're so tired of the usual surf and turf. Going where the water is warm and clear blue is always so ideal — but imagine dipping your toes in something different than those usual tan tones. Finding it hours later in your beach bag and messy bun will be so much better when you realize that it's much more radiant.

These five beaches will have you feeling more fun and flirty than ever before. Anything's really possible when you have your passport and some pink sand.

1 Spiaggia Rosa, Italy Aldo b&b Sardegna (Arzachena) on YouTube Italy is full of finer things like wine, art, and rich plates of pasta. But, when you head to the coastline, you'll also find some of the best beaches around. When you translate Spiaggia Rosa, it literally means "pink beach." So, you know exactly what to expect when you show up on the island of Sardinia. It's kind of like a mix between a full-body Chianti red and a dry Pinot Grigio — and you'll want to stop and look at some sand that's effortlessly rosé. It's important to note that in order to protect the stunning coloring of this gem, it's prohibited to go on the pink sands, according to Atlas Obscura. But, you can soak up the amazing sights from afar. You'll undoubtedly capture some beautiful pictures. Some of my favorite days while I was studying abroad were spent soaking up the sun of the Mediterranean Sea and eating way too much gelato. But, next trip I'll totally be adding this spot to my itinerary. Inspiration is everywhere in this country — but living life surrounded by pink is sort of a dream, if only for an afternoon.

2 Harbour Island, Bahamas Where To Next on YouTube The Bahamas is one of those places that ends up on everyone's spring break wish list. Next to Punta Cana, Cancun, and the like, it's known for having some of the best island vibes around. But, this pink sand spot in particular will make it that much more warming and inviting from the minute you land. Harbour Island sits right in the Atlantic Sea and has just a hint of pink hue on running for miles along its shores. While you're there, you might want to go scuba diving or snorkeling to see the reefs, or even check out the town for some shopping. Although, you better believe you'll want to book a trip just to feel this pink powder.

3 Playa De Ses Illetes, Spain Antonio Lanni on YouTube The beaches of Barcelona are already so bustling with their neon nightlife and multi-colored mosaics. But the beauty of Playa de Ses Illetes sits in Formentera, an island off the coast of the country. No beach trip would be complete without staying for a sunset — but the pink sand will make you feel like you're experiencing that saturated spectrum all day long. Spend some time checking out the nearby bars, but then venture down to the beach for some even sweeter sights for your social media than just those delicious drinks. This place is oh-so-stunning.

4 Great Santa Cruz Island, Philippines You've heard of all the wonders of the world you can see in Asia, hopefully by now. The lush greenery and elephant sanctuaries in Thailand, the beaches of Bali, and the rivers that run through Vietnam are all worth putting on your bucket list. But, if you're on the hunt for a pink beach, you should head to Great Santa Cruz Island. This sight is something special for shore. The sand is a combination of the classic white turf you're used to seeing and bright pink pieces of coral that have been mixed in over time. It's an ecosystem you'll surely want to experience.