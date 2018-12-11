If you're someone who typically gets drained from living in a largely extroverted world, I feel you on a spiritual level. Many introverts draw strength from solitude, they're usually phenomenal listeners, not to mention full of uniquely incredible ideas. Did I mention we're pretty awesome people? Anyway, these New Year's resolutions for introverts will probably speak to your soul if you cherish your alone time as much as I do. Introverts, unite!

Truth be told, introverted peeps tend to cringe at the spotlight, or being forced into human interaction — ring a bell? A good book, the fuzziest of blankets, and a cup of hot tea? Hand that sh*t over. A networking event or social gathering where you know absolutely no one? Yeah, that's going to be a hard no from me, dog (though sometimes these things are, indeed, a must).

Look, there's nothing at all wrong with being this way. In fact, introverts sometimes get a bad rap, but being that perceptive and in-tune with things is a blessing, not a curse. So, with the new year swiftly approaching, here are six resolutions you'll adore if you're a proud member of the introverted squad. Yeah, I just made that a thing, and this squad is where it's at.

Put Down Your Phone Giphy Burying your nose in your phone can be very comforting, especially in an awkward social moment, "but you also miss out on a lot of beauty and excitement" that way, says Jonathan Bennett, a certified counselor, business owner, and life and dating/relationship coach. "Resolve to put your phone down more often and mindfully enjoy the world around you," he tells Elite Daily. "You’ll be pleasantly surprised at what you’ll experience."

Speak Up More When You Want To Giphy It can be exhausting forcing yourself to talk to others as an introvert — trust me, I know. "But, a good resolution is to speak up more in situations where you feel the urge," Bennett tells Elite Daily. This could be talking to a crush, standing up to your mom, or asking a friend to come over. According to Bennett, asserting yourself when you have a need or desire to do so can be incredibly empowering.

Learn To Socialize Without Alcohol If You Tend To Use It As A Crutch Giphy "So many of us introverts use alcohol to quell our insecurities about socializing," Karolina Rzadkowolska, a sober coach and founder of Euphoric Alcohol-Free, tells Elite Daily. "We might start drinking in our late teen or college years, and it dawns on us that alcohol can unlock our social superpowers." The thing about using alcohol as a crutch in these types of situations, though, says Rzadkowolska, is that you tend to doubt yourself, regardless of whether or not you're sober. "If you’re not completely proud and happy about your drinking habits, finding freedom and control can be the ultimate self-esteem boost," she suggests. That being said, try to find other ways to help yourself feel comfortable approaching people. This can be anything from coming up with interesting conversation starters, bringing a fun card game to a social gathering, talking about a new podcast you can't get enough of, etc.

Start Setting Intentions Giphy "Write down several affirmations that allow you to say to yourself that it is OK to be seen and heard," Ali Zabel, BSBA ACE-certified health coach and behavior change specialist, suggests. "Start saying an affirmation out loud every morning and throughout your day that will allow you to put yourself out there." Having a list of affirmations ready to go, the health coach explains, might make it feel easier to know what to say, or do, or feel each morning as you set for your day, so you won't feel quite as lost or stuck, and over time, it can help make you more open to meeting new people and trying new things.