Your Myers-Briggs personality type presents a goldmine of information about your love life, like who you’re most compatible with, whether you value commitment, and even how you handle breakups. So it should come as no surprise that there are certain MBTI types that just seem to crush it when it comes to relationships. Make no mistake, however: The Myers-Briggs personality types who have the happiest relationships don’t get to avoid romantic difficulties, and they’ve had their fair share of heartbreak, too. But overall, the relationships they pursue are happy, healthy and furthermore, hella fulfilling.

As you might expect, certain traits — like agreeableness, optimism, and empathy — can set someone up for relationship success. One 2016 study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences assessed correlations between personality traits and life satisfaction of 468 participants before and after they got married. The study found that women who scored low on the extraversion scale and high on the conscientiousness scale (meaning they’re more careful and thorough) were more likely to experience a sustained happiness boost after marriage. The researchers concluded that this may be because conscientious individuals are goal-oriented, and therefore may strive harder to ensure that their relationship works.

But those aren’t the only qualities that might positively impact your love life. Read on to find out which Myers-Briggs personality types tend to reach #couplegoals status.

ENTP Improvement is the name of the game for ENTPs. They’re all about working on themselves, while also helping their partners to be the best they can be. Considering that growth is key to ensuring that a relationship thrives, it makes sense why this personality type might be more likely to have happy relationships. An ENTP will help the person they’re dating to achieve their goals while also looking to their SO for help achieving theirs, and these shared experiences help to solidify their romantic bonds in a meaningful way. Not to mention, ENTPs are excellent communicators. They rely on their keen intuition to read their partner’s moods and emotions, and they’re always looking to understand them on a deeper level, even, and especially, when they disagree on something (hence why the ENTP is known as The Debater). Because an ENTP is always seeking to reach a place of understanding and progress, they’re able to expertly work through conflict with their partner in a way that’s productive and respectful.

ENFJ ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy Relationships are always a high priority in any ENFJ's life, so they are more than willing to put in the necessary effort to make things work. That’s why they’re known for regularly “checking in” with their partner to make sure they feel heard, loved, and appreciated. And not only are they skilled at figuring out when bae is unhappy, but they’ll go the extra mile to do something about it. The ENFJ personality belongs to the NF temperament, and NFs are not only idealistic but also incredibly nurturing. As long as they’re careful not to avoid conflict, a relationship with a compatible personality type is sure to provide immense joy for both partners given that ENFJs seem to bring out the best in the people they connect with. Loyal, affectionate, and compassionate, this personality type is happiest — and most fulfilled — in stable, long-term relationships.

ESFP Relationships are endlessly fun for ESFPs and the people who date them. After all, this type is known as The Entertainer. The ESFP is known for their unparalleled passion, which definitely comes in handy between the sheets. But they also have a knack for always managing to see the bright side, which is useful when their relationship hits any inevitable hurdles. To boot, this type has an impressive amount of emotional strength. While they may seem sociable and sensual on the surface, they are also incredibly decisive and down-to-earth. So, is it any wonder that ESFPs are ranked second highest among all the personality types in terms of marital satisfaction? As an added bonus, ESFPs are adept at problem-solving, so they’re able to work through disagreements with their partner in an exceptionally effective, healthy way.