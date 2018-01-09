5 Most Romantic Hotels To Visit While Traveling That You & Your Partner Will Adore

2018 may have just kicked off, but I'm already feeling like love and adventure are in the air this year. Justin and Selena are back together. Arie Luyendyk Jr. is racing his way into the hearts of 29 young women (I'm sorry, I just couldn't resist that metaphor). And, with Donald Trump playing around with that big, red button of his, now feels like a great time to get out of the country for a spell, no? That said, it might be nice to know a thing or two about some of the most romantic hotels to visit in the world before planning a trip with your SO.

If your next thought was, "But we'll be together! What does it matter where we stay?" just trust me on this one: It matters. Nothing says, "Sexy time is over!" quite like finding a cockroach in your king-sized bed. But don't worry, guys! I've found a handful of fabulous spots that are not only cockroach-free, but also sexy as hell. From chic, boutique hotels in the City of Lights to exotic resorts and igloos under the stars, here are five gorgeous, intimate places to book a stay for your next romantic getaway.

The Villa Spalletti Trivelli In Rome, Italy

So I have this super low-key requirement that the next guy I date must be willing to re-enact every scene from The Lizzie McGuire Movie with me in Rome. (High-maintenance and demanding? Me? Never.) If you've got a similar fantasy and are planning a trip to the Eternal City with your beau, might I recommend booking a stay at the the Villa Spalletti Trivelli? Located just steps from the Piazza del Quirinale and Trevi Fountain, the Villa is known for providing both splendor and comfort to its guests. Rooms start around $400 a night, but if you're looking to treat yourself and your partner, this is undoubtedly one of the most romantic spots to stay at.

Thai Palace Resort In Phuket, Thailand

Thai Palace Resort

There's just something about pools with little waterfalls that says, "Let's get it on," am I right? If and your SO are craving a tropical vacation (and a little under-the-water action), but don't want to drop all of your savings on lodging, head to the Thai Palace Resort in Phuket, Thailand. Stays start at just $70 a night for a standard double room, but if you're down to spend $110 a night, you can snag a deluxe suite with access to your very own private pool. In case you're unfamiliar, Phuket is an island off the coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea, known for its spectacular beaches, mountains, and unrivaled party scene.

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort In Saariselkä, Finland

If snuggling up and watching the Northern Lights dance across the sky is at the top of your bucket list, plan a visit at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland. Though far from a budget destination, this resort's cozy log cabins and glass igloos (ranging from about $570 to about $1,240 a night) give you and your partner the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to literally sleep under the stars.

PS: The best time to spot Aurora Borealis is usually between mid-December and mid-February, so definitely book now if you're hoping to see it this year!

Le Pigalle in Paris, France

Le Pigalle offers guests a different kind of romantic experience. The hotel itself is sexy, chic, and modern, but — as anyone familiar with Parisian quartiers can tell you — the neighborhood of Pigalle isn't exactly romantic in a "sprinkle rose petals on the bed" kind of way. No, this portion of the city is best known for its sex shops and rowdy nightlife scene, which makes it the perfect place to stay if you and your SO are hoping to kink things up on your holiday. Their retro, bunk bed rooms start at about $270 a night, but if you'd prefer to sleep next to your partner, you'll likely be spending closer to $300 a night.

Thatch Caye In Belize

Nestled along the Belize Barrier Reef and teeming with ocean views and adventure, Thatch Caye All-Inclusive Private Island Resort in Belize is one of the only spots in the world that offers over-water bungalows. But shockingly, you won't have to sell a kidney to stay here. Rooms start around just $150 a night, and you and your partner can spend your time sipping cocktails, snorkeling atop the reef, or just admiring the sea from your bedroom window.

In the words of T-Swift, tell your SO to grab their passport and your hand. It's time for a vacay.

