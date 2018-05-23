Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner — Monday, May 28, to be exact — which means now is the perfect time to turn your spring fling into a full-blown summer romance with a Memorial Day date. That said, you don't want to blow all of your cash for the season on an extravagant date that first weekend, right? Right. Enter these cheap Memorial Day weekend date ideas.

Honestly, in my mind, the thought of laying out in the sunshine and munching on watermelon with your SO is way more appealing than, say, a fancy four-course dinner. I also happen to be broke AF, but like, that statement still rings true.

If you, too, would rather save your pennies for a true vacay than blow them on an overpriced date night, you're sure to fall in love with at least one of these Memorial Day date ideas. They're all about enjoying one another's company (and hopefully some warm weather), but won't put you two out more than $25. And TBH, even if you're not in a relationship, why not plan to try one of these dates with a group of friends? Summer's calling, y'all.

PS: I'd be remiss if I didn't note that Memorial Day, while sun-soaked and full of celebrations, is all about honoring those who have lost their lives serving this country. So don't forget to thank the Vets in your life in between those barbecues and date nights, friends!

Plan An Outdoor Movie Night Giphy If you've got access to a rooftop or backyard, why not lay out a few blankets and pillows, pop some popcorn, and have yourselves a little outdoor movie night? All you really need is a projector for your phone (which you can easily buy for $20, or fashion yourself from a shoebox, if you're crafty!) and a white sheet onto which you can project your movie of choice. There are a ton of summery flicks on Netflix right now, including Moonrise Kingdom, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Adventureland, and, of course, Wet Hot American Summer. Take your pick, kick back, and snuggle up under the stars.

Have A Picnic Giphy An oldie-but-goodie: Grab a gingham blanket, pack a cooler full of snacks and drinks (and maybe a few bottles of rosé cider, because you're basically on vacation), and head to a local park for a picnic in the fresh summer sunshine. Bonus points if you have an entirely red, white, and blue picnic feast. You know, for America.

Go Thrift Shopping Giphy This one's a little out-of-the-box, but loads of fun (and super cheap!). Simply spend the day popping in and out of local thrift shops, searching for the most ridiculous articles of clothing you can find — from tacky Hawaiian shirts to '80s-style bomber jackets. Better yet, if you're feeling ballsy, agree to buy ridiculous outfits for one another and sport them at your family's barbecue that night.

Stalk The Parade Trail Giphy Chances are, your town — or a city nearby — has some Memorial Day parades on the schedule. Check your local paper or town website to find out when and where they'll be taking place. Then stock up on American flags, find a good spot along the parade route, and watch the celebrations roll by with your boyfriend or girlfriend by your side. I'd wager they'll include at least one batch of adorable young dancers, maybe even a high school marching band? Ah, the pinnacle of romance.