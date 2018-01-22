5 Lunar Eclipse Party Ideas For All Of The Moon Goddesses Out There

Something's coming, and it's going to be big. If you haven't heard about the Super Blue Blood Moon that's headed our way on Jan. 31, 2018, I've got some news for you: You just might be living under a rock. Seriously, this celestial event is the talk of the Internet, and for good reason. This moon won't take on a shade of blue — I'm sorry to disappoint you — but it will take on a beautiful reddish hue and appear larger than normal. If you've been in tune to the happenings in the sky throughout the past year or so, you know that any lunar event is a great excuse to throw a lunar eclipse party.

There's just something so captivating about a solar event. It takes you back to your space-obsessed days as a kid, complete with your NASA badge and all. (I can't have been the only one, right?) You never know what a new phase of the moon might bring into your life. It could be embracing a new stage in your career, a new friendship, or even just a new outlook on a relationship. Whatever it may be, I'm pretty sure it's worth celebrating.

So, if you've been itching to get some people together, this lunar eclipse is the time to do it. And just how do you throw a killer lunar eclipse party? It's easier than you think. These five options are great places to start to feel like a true moon goddess with your besties.

1 Dance Like Only The Moon Is Watching EuropeVEVO on YouTube If you're 21 and up, break out the bar cart and have a moon party for the ages. You guys can dance it out all night long, then head outside when it's time to start the viewing party. And please, don't forget the space-themed music. It's the only way to have a lunar dance party in style, if we're being honest here. Need some song ideas? Easy. I'm thinking "I'll Make A Man Out Of You," from Mulan, obviously. There's nothing like shouting "mysterious as the dark side of the moon" with your best friends. You also can't go wrong with Europe's "The Final Countdown" right before you're expecting the eclipse.

2 Get Crafting Under The Moonlight Paxton Amor on YouTube The Super Blue Blood Moon is the perfect time to gather your BFFs together, catch up, and get your lives on track. If any of your New Year's resolutions haven't gone according to plan, or if you haven't seen some of your main squeezes since last year, the eve of this celestial event is an opportunity to start fresh — together. We're all about the lunar resolutions now. Invite the girls over and get crafting under the moonlight. DIY resolution jars, anyone? You can't go wrong decorating the jars with string lights, glitter, and moon stickers. Or how about a new dream catcher to hang over your headboard? The possibilities are endless, so embrace your creative energies.

3 Make Some Treats Fit For A Galactic Goddess SweetAmbsCookies on YouTube There are a bunch of ways to make this lunar eclipse a great time for all of your fellow moon goddesses. Obviously, no great lunar party is complete without epic lunar treats to match. These galactic cookies are way too dreamy to pass up, and your guests won't be able to get enough of them. Seriously though, look how gorgeous that icing will look on your snack spread. Moon-themed food and decorations will take your party from basic to out of this world.

4 Make All The Moon Juice Common Man Cocktails on YouTube If you're 21 and up, it's time to get this party started with a few tweaks to your favorite cocktails. Make some menu cards and have fun coming up with names for your celestial-inspired sips. I'm thinking a Moscow mule with edible glitter would look amazing for the 'Gram. Galaxy mule, anyone? This Blood Moon cocktail in the above video also makes for a great option. How often do you get to chill out watching a Super Blue Blood Moon with a Blood Moon drink in hand? Not often enough.