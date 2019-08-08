Growing up, you and your dad or the dad figure in your life might have gone on lots of fall adventures. You may have spent your long weekends picking apples at the local orchard and finding pumpkins to put on your doorstep. Together, you may have baked a couple of pecan pies or gone to a haunted house where you faced all the ghosts and goblins. It made for some really amazing memories and bonding moments, but now that you're older, you need some father-daughter weekend trip ideas for fall, when the world is vibrant shades of yellow and orange.

I think it's time you upgraded your excursions, and started dreaming big with your dad. Fall is meant for living your best life and soaking up the last days of extreme sunshine, lightweight sweaters, and saltwater dips. It's meant for running through fields of sunflowers in the oversized flannel you found in your dad's closet, and letting him teach you how to build a proper fire for making s'mores. (Let's be honest: Nobody knows how to perfectly slide a marshmallow in between two graham crackers like him. It's a talent.)

Don't miss out on any of it, OK? I know it's hard to believe, but winter will be here before you know it and you'll be planning road trips to the best ski mountains with your besties. So, take advantage of these five father-daughter weekend trip ideas ASAP.

1. Go Camping In Acadia National Park In Maine Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy First things first: If you and your dad are the outdoorsy type, then you should definitely go camping in Acadia National Park in Maine. Fall is the perfect time to visit this spot that's filled with hiking and biking trails, swimming coves, and beautiful sights. You two will be able to see the leaves starting to change and bond over a warm campfire. You'll be able to make s'mores, learn how to pitch a tent, and find certain constellations in the night sky. Your dad may take this opportunity to teach you a few life lessons, too, or bring up the inside jokes that always make you laugh. It might turn out to be the most adventurous weekend you've had together, and maybe a tradition you stick to from one year to the next. What more could you ask for?

2. Check Out Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party In Orlando, Florida If your dad is anything like mine, he loves everything related to Walt Disney World. He probably talks about the latest movies coming out like it's his full-time job and sends you articles about the new rides they're building at the parks. So, this fall, hop on a plane with him and check out Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Orlando, Florida. He'll never forget it, and he'll love watching the themed parades and fireworks light up the sky above Cinderella's Castle. He might dress up in a costume for the occasion, or splurge on some spooky snacks they're serving. Then, he'll ride the coolest coasters with you over and over again. I don't know about you, but that sounds like a recipe for a successful fall weekend trip to me. Be sure to grab your tickets to the event now before they run out.

3. Tour The Craft Breweries In New England Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy As far as I'm concerned, New England is the best place to take a trip to when it's fall. This part of the country thrives during this season with its pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and Ferris wheels. Do yourself a favor and sit down with your dad before it all begins and plan out a self-guided tour of all the craft breweries in the region. Find the best places for a cold glass of beer in Boston, and the well-known spots for spiked cider in Connecticut, Vermont, or New Hampshire. Then, hop in your car with a bunch of snacks and a playlist of rock and roll music, and take a drive up the East Coast. At each place you go, take a few pictures so you can document and remember where you've been and where you want to go back. Later on, put those pictures in a cute scrapbook, wrap it up, and give it to your dad as a present.

4. Catch A Baseball Game And Broadway Show In New York City There's so much to do and see in New York City. If you and your dad plan a fall weekend trip here, you'll never be bored. You'll spend your days exploring the well-known sights like Times Square, the Empire State Building, and the shops on Fifth Avenue, and your nights relaxing at a cozy hotel with a rooftop bar. You can, and should, catch a baseball game (Are there any Yankees or Mets fans out there?) and a Broadway show while you're there, too. You and your dad deserve to treat yourself to these one-of-a-kind experiences that'll bond you for life. You deserve to have some fun at the stadium, and then get all dressed up, go out to dinner at a trendy restaurant, and hit the theater. After all, you both work hard during the week and have the chance to take a much-needed mini #vacay.