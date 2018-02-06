Getting a good night's sleep can sometimes feel as impossible and frustrating as trying to lick your elbow (if you've never tried it, I bet you just did — I see you, fam). There are a lot of different sleep aids on the market, but personally, I think adding some essential oils to your nightly routine is one of the best ways to get a good snooze. Many essential oils are specifically dedicated to helping you doze off, and combining some of these relaxing, fragrant substances into essential oil blends for sleep is a surefire way to reap all the bedtime benefits you're searching for.

Investing in an essential oil diffuser is a great first step to filling your room with sleeping-inducing aromas, and there are so many affordable options that will be the perfect vessel for all of your sleepy-time blends. Once you have your diffuser all set up alongside your bed, you'll want to figure out which essential oils combine well to relax your body and calm your mind, so that you'll be able to enjoy a peaceful slumber every single night.

Gather a few of the essential oils that are known to promote healthy sleep, and try any of these five soothing blends for a dose of complete and utter bliss when it comes time to hit the pillow in the p.m.

1 The Sweet Dreams Blend Giphy For your first nighttime diffuser blend, try combining two drops of bergamot, one drop of patchouli, and one drop of vetiver essential oil. Bergamot helps instill a deep sense of calm, and is even said to help reduce anxiety, while patchouli and vetiver balance your body to prepare for an incredibly restful night of sleep. Putting a few drops of these bad boys into your diffuser before it's time to go to bed will fill your room with gentle, pacifying, and tranquil aromas, and you'll be drifting off to dreamland in no time.

2 The Peace And Tranquility Blend Giphy For a more citrus-y scent that will calm any strong emotions you might be feeling before bed, try combining four drops of bergamot, four drops of frankincense, and two drops of vetiver. Adding frankincense into the mix will soothe any wired thoughts in your brain that might be keeping you awake, relieve any bodily tension you're unknowingly holding on to, and squash any nighttime insomnia that's interrupting your beauty sleep. While you might think that a more citrus-based blend would keep you awake with its potency, it's actually said to be quite the natural sedative — in a good way! Sometimes you literally just want to be sedated the minute you hit the pillow, you feel me?

3 The Out-Like-A-Light Blend Giphy If you want to opt for a more simple and straightforward essential oil blend, try experimenting with one drop of valerian and one drop of lavender in your diffuser. Lavender is literally the queen of essential oils when it comes to promoting a glorious night of deep sleep because it's known for its highly relaxing, stress-relieving, and calming properties. Just one drop is really all you need to be enveloped by lavender's magical scent. Valerian, on the other hand, has been used for hundreds of years to help support quality shut-eye, according to Organic Daily Post, so combining these two oils is sure be the ultimate dream team when it comes time for lights out.

4 The Sleep-Like-A-Log Blend Giphy If you feel totally exhausted, but you just can't seem to get yourself to fall asleep, ditch counting sheep and instead, try putting four drops of clary sage, four drops of ylang ylang, and four drops of sandalwood into your diffuser. Clary sage is one of the most relaxing, internally balancing, and soothing essential oils out there, and it will provide a potent and soothing aroma to your bedroom throughout the night. Combined with the floral scent of ylang ylang and the earthy musk of sandalwood, you'll be sleeping soundly the minute you cuddle up with your favorite fuzzy blanket.