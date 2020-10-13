If you used to spend hours watching Sex and the City, or still rant about the chic outfit montage in The Devil Wears Prada, you're likely head over heels for Netflix's newest series, Emily in Paris. The show has no shortage of fashion-forward looks and romantic moments. Come Oct. 31, you'll want to pretend you're in each scene and take on one of these Emily in Paris Halloween costume ideas.

Each of these ideas is essentially one of Emily's outfits which you can recreate at home. They feature her spring green-colored jacket, her red beret, and even the flannel and white sneakers she wears upon arriving to Paris for her brand-new job at marketing firm Savoir. You'll want to take pictures in whichever you choose, while posing in a mirror and making a totally dramatic face — as if your boss just gave you a "look" or your cute neighbor just opened the door for the first time.

Although you may not have a Parisian backdrop to take these pics with, you can use Photoshop to add one. Of course, if you want to totally spice up these ideas, you can use cool transitions to create a montage of each outfit for a chic Halloween. As Emily says, "So many possibilities."

