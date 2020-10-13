If you used to spend hours watching Sex and the City, or still rant about the chic outfit montage in The Devil Wears Prada, you're likely head over heels for Netflix's newest series, Emily in Paris. The show has no shortage of fashion-forward looks and romantic moments. Come Oct. 31, you'll want to pretend you're in each scene and take on one of these Emily in Paris Halloween costume ideas.
Each of these ideas is essentially one of Emily's outfits which you can recreate at home. They feature her spring green-colored jacket, her red beret, and even the flannel and white sneakers she wears upon arriving to Paris for her brand-new job at marketing firm Savoir. You'll want to take pictures in whichever you choose, while posing in a mirror and making a totally dramatic face — as if your boss just gave you a "look" or your cute neighbor just opened the door for the first time.
Although you may not have a Parisian backdrop to take these pics with, you can use Photoshop to add one. Of course, if you want to totally spice up these ideas, you can use cool transitions to create a montage of each outfit for a chic Halloween. As Emily says, "So many possibilities."
1. The Green Jacket Outfit
Let's start with the iconic green jacket outfit, shall we? Emily pairs it with a pair of snakeskin boots, and wears it while she sits in a Parisian café and gossips with Mindy. You'll definitely want to start your Halloween night with this stunning #look.
2. The Red Beret Outfit
In her red beret look, Emily pairs this stylish accessory with a black and white checkered set and a white tank to see a perfume commercial shoot with Sylvie, Julien, and Antoine. If you post it on IG, this look may land you a ton of likes, too.
3. The Flannel Outfit
You have to be comfy and cute when you're flying across the world, right? Emily clearly knows this, because she shows up to Paris in a flannel with rolled sleeves and a pair of jeans. She tops off this cool and authentic look with a pair of sneaks. It's her "start of an adventure" outfit, so it's instantly a notable one and should probably be worn while listening to the first season's soundtrack.
4. The Pink Coat Outfit
Emily's pink coat outfit, which she wears when she's hanging out with Gabriel's girlfriend, might give you all the Carrie Bradshaw vibes. (The show's creator, Darren Star, did also create Sex and the City, so it makes a lot of sense.) What makes this look modern, though, is the ponytail and the cup of coffee. (If you needed any validation that coffee can be an accessory — well, this look is it.)
5. The Yellow Dress Outfit
Last but not least, you should definitely rock Emily's yellow dress outfit on Halloween. Some tweets about the show have said it looks like a piece straight out of Gossip Girl. It's an ideal mix of casual and formal, since Emily pairs it with black, strappy heels to conquer her new career in Paris.