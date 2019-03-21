Being in the city in the summer means one thing: The subways are, well, gross. The stations that don't have air conditioning are hot and humid, and everyone is sweating while they wait for their trains. The best word to describe the bright orange and yellow seats is "sticky," like a melted popsicle or lemonade that got spilled on a picnic table. So, it's essential that you take some time to get away — to ditch the skyscrapers and bustling sidewalks, and get a breath of fresh air. Can I suggest some day trips from NYC in the summer that you should add to your bucket list? They'll be much better than riding the rail from Uptown to Downtown.

I totally understand some of the struggles you face every day living in the city. I know that dragging your clothes to the laundromat is frustrating, and that your apartment may not quite look like Monica and Rachel's from Friends. (You tried putting a picture frame over the peephole on the door and ordered the Joey special — aka, two pizzas — last Friday night. It just wasn't the same.)

I also know that, as much as you love to complain about how expensive rent and transportation is, you still enjoy being in the city. Sometimes, you just need a break from the cool restaurants and award-winning pizza, though. You need to go to the beach or somewhere with incredible views, and embark on one of these five day trips.

1 Cold Spring, New York Deirdre Malfatto/Stocksy One of my favorite travel quotes of all time comes from John Muir: "The mountains are calling and I must go." It's the perfect description of what goes through my mind when I've been living in a fast-paced world for too long, and reminds me to change my altitude. Living and being in NYC, you may get overwhelmed at times, too. You might feel like you're always rushing — from lunch dates to work meetings and everything in between. In those moments, the mountains are calling your name, and you should consider adventuring to the village of Cold Spring. You need to get back in touch with nature, on hiking trails like the ones at Breakneck Ridge or Bull Hill. Then, you can explore the Boscobel House and Gardens. (Can I come with?)

2 Montauk, New York Jamie Grill Atlas/Stocksy The beach is one thing that you miss out on a lot when you're living in the city. Sure, you could catch some sunshine in the middle of Central Park or relax on the rooftop of your apartment building with a glass of lemonade. But, nothing is better than sticking your toes in the sand and experiencing the saltwater first-hand. So, this summer, you need to go to Montauk for a day or even a weekend. You need to gather up your girls and rent a cute cottage for the night along the water, and make s'mores at midnight. You need to find a restaurant or trendy bar that's playing live music, and sip on drinks that taste like pineapple and coconut. It'll almost be like a tropical vacation, but much less expensive and closer to home. (After all, you want to return to the city at some point and walk around the farmers markets in Union Square!)

3 Fire Island, New York Curtis Kim/Stocksy Fire Island is another destination that should be on your radar if you're looking for some sun and surf. It's the perfect spot for relaxation, adventure, and trying something new. You can spend an entire day biking, sailing, or learning how to surf — whatever you please! Then, you can take pictures with the Fire Island Light House right at sunset, and post them on the 'Gram. Truth is, as much as you love filling your camera roll with the NYC skyline and snaps of the Empire State Building at golden hour, you also want to change things up on your feed. You want to pose with seashells and beach umbrellas, and show your followers that life beyond the city is still so sweet. I don't blame you! So, text your friends in the group chat, put this place in the books, and go. It won't disappoint.

4 Atlantic City, New Jersey Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy Beyond the state of New York, there are also a bunch of spots that are worthy of taking a day trip to. There are shopping centers, hiking trails, and towns that look like they're straight out of a Hallmark movie. Most importantly, though, there's Atlantic City. You may have heard of this place while making your spring break plans in college. You may have seen photos of the lively casinos or the Ferris wheel and rides that are right near the beach on Steel Pier. Now, it's time that you experience it for yourself. It's time that you pack a weekend bag with sunscreen, a bathing suit, and a chic outfit or two. It's time that you grab tickets to the carnival games, eat at fancy restaurants, and make memories with your friends. Long story short: It's time to treat yo' self.