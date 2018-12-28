Winter break is wrapping up soon, and you're excited to get back to school. You feel refreshed after seeing your friends and family, and are ready to jump into whatever next semester has in store. You signed up for your classes months ago, and plan on getting involved in more extra-curricular activities now that you're settled in. But, the top thing on your mind is spring break — you hope that it's everything you dream it to be. Let me tell you: The best places to go for your first spring break in college will make for an unforgettable trip.

I've graduated and reminisced on my own travels and good times, so I know exactly what you're looking for. I'd highly recommend visiting another country at some point during your college career, whether it be through a study abroad program or on spring break. You should also consider finding rest and relaxation off-campus, and having a few spa afternoons with the girls on your floor. (Can somebody pass the cucumber slices, please? Thanks!)

More than anything else, though, you should plan a first spring break that's unforgettable. Checking out these five destinations is a good place to start. Oh, and book your planet tickets in advance, too!

1 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Jess Craven/Stocksy First things first: Head to Myrtle Beach for a spring break that you and your friends will never forget. This is a popular destination for college students around March. It's not too expensive, and still gives you great access to the beach. During the day, you can shop around town or lay in the sand and let your worries wash away with the tides. Then, at night, you can check out the cool restaurants and local scene. Sweet!

2 Los Angeles, California Isaiah & Taylor Photography/Stocksy Los Angeles is known for having so much to do. From the designer stores on Rodeo Drive, to the colorful walls on Melrose Avenue, to the beautiful beaches just minutes away — you will truly never be bored on this spring break trip. To make the most of your time on the West Coast, I recommend checking out some yummy, Insta-worthy cafés and taking pictures with the palm trees. Don't forget about seeing the Hollywood sign, too!

3 New Orleans, Louisiana Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy What about heading to the South for spring break? You truly won't regret gathering up your girlfriends and checking out the beautiful city of New Orleans. You'll explore the Garden District, full of pastel-colored mansions and beautiful flower displays, and the French Quarter. Be sure to pack a good pair of sneakers for this trip, because you'll be doing a lot of walking. But, it'll be worth the extra steps as soon as you take a bite of a delicious beignet at Café du Monde.

4 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Brandon Alms/Stocksy If you're looking for someplace more tropical, then Punta Cana just might be the destination for you. With saturated sunsets of pink and gold, and white sand that stretches as far as the eye can sea, this destination is made for an unforgettable spring break trip — and just requires hopping on a plane, and filling your suitcase with bathing suits and sundresses. You'll likely stay at a resort and spend most of your time hanging by the pool or ordering fruit smoothies from the restaurant by the beach. You'll be feeling so refreshed, and will probably say to your bestie, "Do we really have to go back to school?"