If you've been on social media within the past few days, then you know that it's music festival season. On the one hand, some of your besties, favorite influencers and fashion icons, and Instagram followers are heading to the desert for dancing and lots of picture taking. They're posing in front of the cactuses in Palm Springs and the pop-up shops that are set up in Coachella Valley, and wearing flower crowns for hours on end. On the other hand, you're at home and wishing you had a ticket to all of the excitement. I'm feeling the same way, but I also know the 411 on the best desert trips to take in the U.S. so that you can have your own adventure.

Truth is, as amazing as Coachella looks and sounds, grabbing a plane ticket somewhere else comes with its own unique perks, too. First, it allows you to explore another part of our beautiful country that may or may not have been on your bucket list. It allows you to go hiking amongst the red rock, go on a tour of the colorful canyons, or drive through the national parks during a potentially less popular time of the year. It also allows you to fill up your camera roll with adventurous pictures, and your wandering soul with stories from a one-of-a-kind weekend.

If you ask me, that sounds worth just as much as a golden ticket to Coachella, so I'm thinking of going to one of these five desert destinations in the U.S. Wanna come with?

1. White Sands National Monument In New Mexico Aaron Thomas/Stocksy The first of these destinations is White Sands National Monument in New Mexico. The miles upon miles of white gypsum sand serve as the perfect spot to spend your weekend and capture solid #content for the 'Gram. During the day, you might want to go hiking if it's not too warm out. (The National Park Service suggests staying off the trails if it's 85 degrees or over outside.) You'll want to throw a peace sign up in the air when the sun begins to set, and caption it on social media with something like, "Pink skies up ahead!" Then, you might retreat back to a cute Airbnb that's totally Insta-worthy, and reminisce on all of the amazing memories you already made. You'll look at your bestie and say, "Are we hopping in the car to explore Santa Fe tomorrow?" Um, yes please!

2. Joshua Tree National Park In California Carey Shaw/Stocksy You may have already heard about Joshua Tree National Park in California. You may have watched a vlog from an influencer who's at Coachella right now, and visited the cacti and sandy trails a couple of summers ago. You may have looked into the cozy Airbnbs you can stay in when your bestie sent you a picture they saw on social media and said, "Let's go here!" Now, though, it's time you actually go. It's time you wake up in an airstream and brew yourself the perfect cup of coffee. It's time that you sip that coffee while dreaming about all your other travel goals — the experiences you can, and should, have in this decade of your life. Then, it's time you explore, relax, and look at the stars through a pair of binoculars. What could be better than this?

3. Mojave National Preserve In California David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to the National Park Service, situated between Los Angeles and Las Vegas lies the Mojave National Preserve. It might not be the first destination that comes to mind when buying that plane ticket, but it'll definitely be one of the most rewarding and relaxing experiences. This place has a little bit of everything. According to the National Park Service, it has sand dunes, canyons, mountains, wildflowers, and more. You can camp for a night or two in the park to experience it all, or simply make a list of a few things you want you want to do and check it off throughout the day. Personally, I'd take some time to see the wildflowers and take pictures with the fields in the background. Those pictures will have Coachella vibes, you know?

4. Valley Of Fire State Park In Nevada Daniel Kim Photography/Stocksy Red rock is calling your name, and so is your wanderlust. It would simply be rude if you didn't answer, or go on an adventure to the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. Sure, you could go to the casinos and experience the electric nightlife in a city like Las Vegas instead. You could pose in front of the neon lights with your besties, and use one of these captions for the city that'll truly illuminate your feed. But, I think there's something special about exploring the Earth and the natural beauty that this planet has to offer. It reminds you to get back in touch with nature. Not to mention, from the canyons you can hike through, to the roads that go through the rough mountains and seemingly into the clouds, you'll never be bored.