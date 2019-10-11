You know what would be a purr-fect way to spend your next trip to a bustling city or cozy small town? Checking into a home with a pet and spending your sunny afternoons lounging. You'd sit on a couch in one of many Airbnbs with cats on the market, and then head out to a trendy restaurant or aesthetically-pleasing café to grab a bite to eat. It would be relaxing and memorable from the moment you'd walk through the door.

It would add a unique experience to your travel track record, like taking a surfing lesson in Hawaii or eating crepes under the Eiffel Tower. It would also give you an epic story to tell your besties once you got home. They'll likely appreciate hearing about how you cuddled with a sociable feline or sipped a cappuccino while enjoying the company of a bunch of kittens. They'll instantly have heart eyes when you show them pictures of cats sitting in bright windows and sleeping under skylights, too.

In fact, they may even decide to book one of these five Airbnbs with cats and see the most purr-fect places around the world for themselves. All puns aside, they do look pretty sweet and like somewhere you have to go to at least once. This sounds totally cat-tastic, if you will.

1. This Comfortable Home Is Cat-Friendly And Close To Seattle Airbnb The first of these Airbnbs with cats is a comfortable home near Seattle, Washington. It's incredibly chic, with all kinds of mid-century pieces and quaint details, and will instantly make you feel right at home. You may even want to stay a little longer just to experience everything in the area like a local would, including the cute boutiques and bustling bars. Of course, this place is also home to two cats named Nero and Nala, who will love being pet after you come home from a day of exploring the Pacific Northwest or touring the town. (Be sure to make time for watching a movie with them, OK?)

2. This Stylish Home In Copenhagen Has A Social Feline Airbnb If you're studying abroad in Europe or simply checking out Copenhagen for the first time, then you may want to stay at this stylish adobe with a sociable cat. It's simple with white and black decor, and a kitchen with wooden countertops made for making a home-cooked meal. Not to mention, according to the Airbnb listing, it's located in a really hip area. All the sights and local spots for cuisine are within walking distance, or a short ride on the subway. So you can explore and then retreat back to chill with Coco the cat. The host notes her pet is adorable and soaks up the attention. Lounge with Coco under the skylight and make some new memories on this fun getaway.

3. This Apartment Has Cats And Beautiful #Views Of Amsterdam Airbnb When I went to Amsterdam, I felt like I was in a fairytale in this whimsical city that's with lots of history, charm, and character. If you're heading there, you should consider staying at this apartment with cats and beautiful #views of the city. You'll be living the sweet life when you're sipping your morning coffee on the balcony. You may feel like a local, and will have relaxing mornings with the host's pets, Ollie and Omar. You may even take some cool selfies in front of the pink wall in the living room or old records hanging on the wall.

4. This Private Room Is Made For Chilling With Cats And Exploring Berlin Airbnb Here's the deal: Berlin should be on your radar if isn't already. I unexpectedly fell in love with the destination, and I'm hoping to go back and stay in this private room in Kreuzberg made for chilling with two adorable cats and exploring. The truth is, I've yet to go to the top of the Berlin Television Tower or walk through museums on a rainy but dreamy afternoon. I suppose if the weather really wasn't great, though, I'd probably just hang out with the host's pets.