We can all rejoice, because it's finally the best day of the week again — aka Friday. Between meeting work deadlines, tackling assignments, or prepping for important meetings (or all of the above), you're more than ready to celebrate the busy week coming to a close. Your Friday feels are in full swing. So, to celebrate this spectacular attitude, you should have a lineup of Instagram captions for Friday ready to go.

We've all had the Friday feels before, and let me tell you, they're amazing. The Friday feels are literally all of the emotions you experience on a typical Friday — namely, that relief of being 100% done with the week. You might roll out of bed with a big smile on your face (for us non-morning people, this is a rarity any other day of the week), crack some hilarious jokes with your coworkers, and daydream about the tasty wine and snacks that await at your at-home happy hour.

Here's to the weekend, folks. These 46 Instagram captions are the perfect pairing for that Friday Instagram you'll inevitably post. Hold on to those Friday feels as long as you can.

DjelicS/E+/Getty Images

1. "May today be the Fridayest Friday that ever Fridayed."

2. "Fri-nally."

3. "I am instantly 70% nicer after 3 p.m. on Fridays."

4. "Friday. We out."

5. "It's Friday. Be fierce."

6. "I don't work on Fridays, I make appearances."

7. "Weekend vibes."

8. "Friday means rosé."

9. "Dreams demand hustle."

10. "It's beginning to look a lot like happy hour cocktails."

11. "Good morning, it's Friday."

12. "Ladies and gentlemen, the moment we've all been waiting for... it's Friday."

13. "We got that Friday feeling."

14. "This morning I am 92% coffee and 8% dry shampoo."

15. "I'm not feeling very worky today."

16. "Cheers to the freakin' weekend." — Rihanna

17. "I need a cup of get stuff done."

18. "Twinkle, twinkle little star, point me to my bar cart."

19. "I haven't been this excited about Friday since last Friday."

20. "It's Friday. Time to go make stories for Monday."

21. "It's Friday. The only decision you need to make is bottle or glass."

22. "Life is good, especially on a Friday."

23. "Weekend loading..."

Drazen_/E+/Getty Images

24. "Really rosé to the occasion."

25. "Wake up and smell the inspiration."

26. "May your Friday sparkle."

27. "Happy Friday. Make it a good one."

28. "Oh Friday. Let me hug you."

29. "Happiness is not having to set an alarm for the next day."

30. "Hello, weekend."

31. "It's Friday night. Time to be a hero and rescue some wine trapped in a bottle."

32. "Did you hear the good news? It's Friday."

33. "Sending out some Friday love."

34. "Feel good Friday."

35. "Friday, is that you?"

36. "Friday is my favorite F word."

37. "All the smiles over here."

38. "Shake your pom-poms — it's Friday."

39. "On Fridays, I prefer my espresso in a martini."

40. "Is it the weekend yet??"

41. "You know what rhymes with Friday? Wine."

42. "Friday is my main squeeze."

43. "Wake up and smell the dry shampoo."

44. "It's time for Friday slay."

45. "Friday just called. She's on her way and bringing the wine."

46. "The Friday vibes are strong."