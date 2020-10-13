This fall, when it comes to pumpkins, you’re thinking pink. You're ditching the traditional orange pumpkins and gourds for Insta-worthy pink ones instead. You're here for this fresh look, and need some Instagram captions for pink pumpkins to document your decorating journey.

Have fun finding mini velvet pumpkins ($22, etsy.com) to decorate your dining room table with, or giant cream princess pumpkins ($36, michaels.com) that'll make a statement on your front porch. If you can't find pink pumpkins at your local farm, no need to fret. Painting pumpkins your favorite pink hue works just fine, too. With every shade of pink at your fingertips, you can go with a light pink for subtle color or neon pink for something that'll really pop on your Instagram. You can even do a whole ombre pink look with mini pumpkins arranged on your mantle.

Plan a wine and paint night (if you're 21 or up) with your roomies to turn your pumpkins pink. Then, snap a bunch of cute selfies with your masterpieces. With such sweet decor at home, you’ll definitely want to keep around these 45 Instagram captions for pink pumpkin pics.

Melissa Ross/Moment Open/Getty Images

1. "I was thinking pink."

2. "I'm the geek in the pink." — Jason Mraz, "Geek in the Pink"

3. "Meet me at the pumpkin patch."

4. "The cutest *pink* pumpkin in the patch."

5. "I love my pink pumpkins a latte."

6. "Pink state of mind."

7. "My pumpkin's too glam to give a damn."

8. "Vibing and thriving with my pink pumpkins."

9. "Going from gourd to gourdgeous."

10. "Orange you glad I chose pink pumpkins?"

11. "Be happy. Be bright. Be you."

12. "In a world of orange pumpkins, be a pink one."

13. "Like my Starbursts, I only go for the pink ones."

14. "The pinker the better."

15. "Everything in pink, please!"

16. "On Wednesdays, we wear pink." — Mean Girls

17. "Can you tell pink's my favorite color?"

18. "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed." — Legally Blonde

19. "Pink isn't just a color. It's an attitude too." — Miley Cyrus

20. "Pretty in pink."

21. "Pink is always in season."

22. "La vie en rose." — Edith Piaf, "La Vie En Rose"

Catherine McQueen/Moment/Getty Images

23. "Oh my gourdness, I love pink."

24. "I'm ahead of the carve with pink pumpkins."

25. "I decided to pumpkin spice things up with pink pumpkins."

26. "If it's pink, I must have it."

27. "Go pink or gourd home."

28. "Hello boo-tiful."

29. "Pink is my signature color."

30. "Fun fact about me is I love pink."

31. "Do you have this in pink?"

32. "I believe in pink." — Audrey Hepburn

33. "Pink vibes only."

34. "Bonjour, pink pumpkins."

35. "Radiate positivity."

36. "The best things in life are pink."

37. "Pink and you'll miss it."

38. "Come to pink of it."

39. "I pink I love you."

40. "Great minds pink alike."

41. "Never let anyone dull your sparkle."

42. "Who said Halloween had to be dark and moody?"

43. "Forever in love with pink."

44. "This pumpkin gets me."

45. "I like pretty things."