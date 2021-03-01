44 Group Chat Names For Your Workout Crew & Getting Your Sweat On

Your workout crew never fails to hype you up for a quick run, yoga class on YouTube, or weight-lifting session. When you're feeling unmotivated or bored with your routine, they might send you an energetic playlist to put on and tons of messages like, "You've got this!" You encourage them too, and send GIFs of cats lifting tiny weights in your group chat to give them something silly to smile about. These group chat names for your workout crew will truly lift everyone's spirits before they get their sweat on.
Depending on your weekly schedules, you and your workout buds might plan to work out together over Zoom once or twice a week. You might roll out your yoga mats in your own homes, and follow a tutorial. Of course, when you can't do planks, lounges, or squats together, you send messages in the group chat. You check in to see what new singles everyone added to their workout playlists, and what your BFFs' personal fitness goals are for the day. Everyone's goals are a little bit different, but that doesn't mean they won't fit with these group chat names for your workout crew.
Some of these chat names might remind your crew to stay hydrated while they work out and stretch their muscles before and after. Others may be a cute pun that speaks to one aspect of their workout routine. One thing is for sure: All of these group chat names will motivate your friends to be active and have fun every step of the way.
1. Get Your Sweat On
2. Hydration Station
3. Workout Check
4. We Love Child's Pose
5. Friends Who Flex
6. Taking A Rest Day
7. Stretch It Out
8. Reach For The Barre
9. Take A Breath
10. Smoothie Moves
11. One More Rep
12. Swipe Up For Leggings
13. Gym Mates
14. WOFH: Working Out From Home
15. #FitnessTok
16. All We Do Is Lift
17. We've Got This
18. Squat Squad
19. Planking, HBU?
20. Going With The Flow
21. Slow And Steady
22. Tanks And Top-knots
23. Manifesting Muscles
24. Workout Buds
25. Go Team
26. Don't Nama'stay In Bed
27. Hello From My Yoga Mat
28. Have A Good Workout
29. Status: At The Home Gym
30. It's Leg Day
31. Feeling The Burn
32. Cardio Is Cool
33. The Actual Stair Masters
34. Thinking About Smoothies
35. Wanna Work Out?
36. New Muscles Just Dropped
37. Feeling Peachy
38. Weight For It
39. Oh My Quads
40. The Finish Line
41. That Was A Fun Run
42. Sweaty Selfies Found Here
43. Long-Distance Gym Buddies
44. Sweatin' And Smilin'