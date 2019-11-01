Before you roll up your pilates mat, swipe out of your apps, and start making a post-workout smoothie, you need to take a picture that makes you say, “Oh my quad.” It could be a selfie in the mirror where your weights are lined up in front of you, or a snap of your cool sneakers that helped you through sprints, lunges, and squats. The only goal for this creative exercise is that you show the world how motivated and happy you feel, both with your workout pic and the caption under it.

It can actually be really fun and exciting to document your progress, and the classes you like to attend. At the gym, you may participate in spin sessions, dance classes, or yoga flows after a particularly exhausting day at work. Going through the motions and moving your body may feel refreshing, and prepare you to take on whatever the "real world" throws at you next. On other days, your workout may look like a nature walk or a 10-minute ab routine on your floor, since you like to mix up where and how you get active each day.

Either way, documenting the different ways you get active can motivate you to get to the gym on the days you really don’t want to go, or try something new like hiking, rowing, or jump rope. Your different activities, locations, and workout outfits can also lead to the best photos to post on Instagram. These workout captions will pair nicely with your sweaty pics, and show the world that you feel like a #boss.

"Hashtag fitness." "Oh my quads." "In my element." "Alexa, do my workout session for me." "Drop your smoothie recipe in the comments." "I'll never break up with the gym. We just seem to workout." "Working on my fitness, he’s my witness." — Fergie, “Fergalicious” "Just crushed this workout." "Does running late count as cardio?" "Be proud of yourself." "Proud supporter of ponytails and yoga pants." "May all your vibes say, 'I got this.'" "Glowing and growing." "If you think about it, waffles are just pancakes with abs." "I'm not sweating, I'm glistening." "Good workouts make for good moods." "Running like there's an iced matcha at the finish line." "Let's namast'ay workout buds forever." "Get in. We’re going to the gym." "I've never met a workout #look I didn't like." "In a committed relationship with my yoga practice." "Takin' a little workout break." "Life's tough, but so are you." "*Sips protein shake.*" "Thanks for being my gym buddy." "Hike, hike, baby." "Welcome to TikTok dance practice. I’ll be your instructor." "One mile later." "Feeling good as hell." — Lizzo, “Good as Hell” "Breathe in the good vibes, and out the bad ones." "TFW you stretch after a long workout? That’s it." "Get ready for the gym with me." "This workout is sponsored by nature." "Workout check." "Weight for it..." "Is it time for child’s pose yet?" "A little meditation goes a long way." "It’s about making progress, not being perfect."