43 Puns About The Holidays That Won't Let You Forget The Gourd Times

It's officially the holiday season, and I'm so ready for homemade apple pie. There are endless ways to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit, so why not go all out? Create an annual Friendsgiving tradition with your besties (complete with a turkey dinner and all the fixins), reunite with your family members, or jet off on a solo getaway. You can even create a holiday bucket list that includes festive activities like going ice skating, checking out Christmas lights in a local neighborhood, baking gingerbread cookies from scratch, or simply writing letters to all of your loved ones. Here are some puns about the holidays to capture all of the memories you make, because you'll always to want to showcase these good times on the 'Gram.

Thanks to social media, you have the ability to share the holidays with (and get bucket list inspiration from) people throughout the world. You may find yourself inspired to check out a Christmas event or Thanksgiving brunch you saw on your feed. You also have the opportunity to share your beloved traditions with people from throughout the globe. Websites like Instagram and Pinterest allow you to spread your holiday cheer further than you ever imagined. You probably already have a few Instagram-worthy pictures in mind, so here are some holiday puns that will lighten up your feed.

1. "During the holidays, there are endless opportunities to get basted."

2. "And they lived appley ever after."

3. "Don't worry. It's all gravy during the holidays."

4. "Keep calm and gobble on."

5. "You are the apple pie of my eye."

6. "Wishing you a Bear-y Christmas."

7. "Thanksgiving: A day to spread the butter and holiday cheer."

8. "I am so plucking hungry."

9. "Puns are so candy corny."

10. "Eat, drink, and cranberry."

11. "Family, friends, and food, and football. It doesn't get any butter than this."

12. "Time to get stuffed."

13. "Will we eat all of this food? Yes, we cran."

14. "This is just how we roll."

15. "There's nothing sweeter than pumpkin pie and these good times."

16. "Fa la la la la, la la llama."

17. "Let's casserole to grandma's house for Thanksgiving."

18. "Stressing during the holidays? Ain't nobody got thyme for that!"

19. "Oh my gourd, this food is good."

20. "Butterballin' on a budget."

21. "You Christmas light up my life."

22. "You have the tur-key to my heart."

23. "Just keep eating. Just keep eating."

24. "OK fam, let's get this bread."

25. "Let's get pumpkin smashed."

26. "Meowy Christmas and a happy Fur Year."

27. "Never forget these gourd times."

28. "Stop, drop, and pass the rolls!"

29. "Yule never forget this Christmas"

30. "Wishing you a very cranberry Christmas."

31. "Snow day!"

32. "There's no doubt that we have chemistree."

33. "The holidays make me really Santa-mental."

34. "I'm the best Christmas wrapper who ever lived."

35. "Pass the rein-beers."

36. "Sleigh my name. Sleigh my name."

37. "Snowball 'till I fall."

38. "Resting grinch face."

39. "It's lit!"

40. "We're all rebels without a Claus."

41. "You better sleigh those Christmas pictures."

42. "Say it ain't snow."

43. "Icy what you did there."